Jana Kramer Not Giving Up on Love as She's Looking for 'Solid Marriage' After Mike Caussin Split

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'One Tree Hill' actress insists she still believes in true love and marriage as she would love to be in another serious relationship following separation from husband.

Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer and actress Jana Kramer is refusing to give up on marriage after splitting from her third husband, Mike Caussin.

The star ended her nearly six-year marriage in April (21), but the drama hasn't put her off finding true love with a life partner.

The "Friday Night Lights" star tells Us Weekly she "would love" to be in another serious relationship someday, stating, "I have a lot of love to give."

"It's crazy to say, but I still believe in marriage," she says. "I still would love to show my kids what a healthy marriage looks like and I hope, one day, that happens."

Jana, who shares two kids with Caussin, initially split from the retired sportsman in 2016 following his cheating scandal, but the couple reconciled the following year and renewed its vows as the former American football player sought help for sex addiction.

The exes finalised their divorce in July and the former "One Tree Hill" star has recently been linked to another ex-football star, Kristin Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler.

Meanwhile, Kramer reveals she has reached out to pal Jessie James Decker for relationship and love advice.

"I was talking to Jessie James Decker, actually, a few nights ago and she was saying, you know, 'Write a letter to God with exactly the man that you want', and I was like, 'Oh, I've tried that before'," Jana smiles. "And she's like, 'Do it again and be specific... That's what I did and I got sent (husband) Eric.' "

"I'm gonna sit down and I'm gonna drink some wine and just write my letter and... not settle for something that's not in that letter."