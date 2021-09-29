Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization

WENN/Instar TV

After 'The Wendy Williams Show' official page announced that the show will be returning for season 13 soon, the daytime diva is reportedly 'stressed' and 'lonely.'

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams apparently needs more time to rest following her hospitalization for psychiatric issues and COVID-19. Ahead of her talk show's season premiere, the daytime diva is reportedly "stressed out" and "not ready."

"She shouldn't be filming yet -- it's way too soon," a source spilled to The Sun on Tuesday, September 28. The informant went on adding, "She's stressed and she's lonely. Wendy has enough money, she's single. She needs to go get clean and enjoy her life."

A separate source close to Wendy, who appeared wheelchair-bound and bruised in sighting last week, claimed that "she's got problems and unfortunately people bottom out." The insider continued, "When I saw that she was hospitalized, I felt bad. I hope that she will get to a better place, and I'm sure that when the ambulance came -- that she went to get the help she needs."

Prior to the insiders' concern, "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram page posted a 20-second teaser, confirming that the show will be returning for season 13 on October 4 and promising "all-new hot topics."

In the short clip, Wendy could be seen wearing a purple dress and hopping into her famous purple chair. "THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY. You don't wanna miss it!" so read the caption.

Fans of the 57-year-old TV personality were quick to praise the announcement. "Can't wait. I need my Wendy with my coffee in the morning," one user wrote, while another commented, "I prayed so hard for you to get well and I am excited to see you and welcome you back! Yessss Aunty Wendy!"

Wendy's return to TV came a few days after she was released from a Manhattan hospital after contracting COVID-19 and battling some mental health issues. Following her release, a source claimed that the TV hostess was "ready to get back to work."

"Wendy is on the mend and doing well. There was a meeting this week and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4," a source stated. A separate informant, meanwhile, said that the "[email protected]" host was "home and improving every day."

The show's season 13 premiere was previously delayed after Wendy was rushed to the hospital for psych evaluation amid her coronavirus battle. Following her hospitalization, Wendy was reportedly in a "difficult time." A separate insider claimed, "She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate."

Wendy was also allegedly "drinking every day while filming 'The Wendy Williams Show' before her hospitalization." Doubling down on the speculation, a separate informant added, "Everyone is an enabler because they don't want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor." The insider further explained. "Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don't want to lose their jobs."