 
 

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week
Instagram
Celebrity

Beyonce Knowles has honored the 36-year-old fashion mogul as she helps kick off Balmain 10th anniversary show at the star-studded Fashion Week in Paris, France.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce honoured Olivier Rousteing at the Balmain creative director's 10th-anniversary show.

The 40-year-old superstar - who first met the 36-year-old designer in Paris in 2013 - took to the stage to applaud Olivier for his dedication and impact on the fashion world.

The "Single Ladies" hitmaker began by joking about the way she and her fellow Texans pronounce Balmain.

She quipped, "Ball-mayne, as we say in Houston."

  See also...

"Once you made it through that door, you did not shut it behind you," she continued. "For 10 years, you have been determined to keep pushing that door open wider, making sure that others can also have opportunities for reaching their dreams, and the best part is that no one needed to remind you to do what's right."

"You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words so you have taken a stand, you have made commitments and you have followed them every step of the way."

The Destiny's Child star also recalled the various occasions she has been dressed in Balmain, including the iconic R&B group's Coachella performance in 2018.

"We showed the world what is possible when two perfectionists get together - just remember we are both Virgos," she said.

The catwalk event saw Beyonce's hit "Halo" soundtrack the showcase, with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Natalia Vodianova, and Precious Lee among those to take to the runway at the Paris Fashion Week event.

You can share this post!

Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Baby's Gender During Concert

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies
Related Posts
Beyonce 'Cried Tears of Joy' While Thanking Fans for 40th Birthday Tributes in Heartwarming Letter

Beyonce 'Cried Tears of Joy' While Thanking Fans for 40th Birthday Tributes in Heartwarming Letter

Beyonce Emulates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look in New Tiffany Ad

Beyonce Emulates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look in New Tiffany Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany to Launch Scholarship for Black Students Amid Ad Criticisms

Beyonce and Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany to Launch Scholarship for Black Students Amid Ad Criticisms

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Most Read
Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support
Celebrity

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods