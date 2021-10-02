David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

WENN/Phil Lewis Movie

Seventeen-year-old Coco can't watch her parents' classic Halloween feature films because the teenager apparently finds it 'too weird' to watch them on screen.

AceShowbiz - David Arquette's daughter refuses to watch her parents in the "Scream" films.

The actor, who met Coco's mother Courteney Cox on the set of the original 1996 cult horror classic, reveals their kid finds it too "weird" to watch her parents in the films.

"I tried to watch one with her once and she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird,' " David tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's hard for me to watch too. She's 17 right now and I'm not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship."

David married "Friends" star Courteney in 1999 and they welcomed Coco in 2004 - the same year mum's hit sitcom wrapped up following its 10th season. The pair was together for over two decades before splitting in 2010 and eventually divorcing in 2012.

The former flames will reunite for the upcoming fifth instalment of the "Scream" franchise.

David Arquette has also teamed up with bosses at AIRBNB to welcome vacation renters to the "Scream" house.

This Halloween, fans of the horror franchise can stay at the house where Matthew Lillard's character Stu Macher lived - and it will cost them just $5 (£3.70) for three nights.

Arquette, who played Deputy Dewey in the Scream films, will offer up to four guests a virtual welcome ahead of their "Scream" experience, and the renters will also be able to phone movie killer Ghostface.

The mansion that doubled as the "Scream" house in the original 1996 movie can be found in Tomales, California.

Meanwhile, Airbnb promises a few flashbacks to the film, insisting knife marks on the doors are from the movie, while the place is full of 1990s nostalgia, including VHS tapes of the four "Scream" movies.