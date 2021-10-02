 
 

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies
WENN/Phil Lewis
Movie

Seventeen-year-old Coco can't watch her parents' classic Halloween feature films because the teenager apparently finds it 'too weird' to watch them on screen.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Arquette's daughter refuses to watch her parents in the "Scream" films.

The actor, who met Coco's mother Courteney Cox on the set of the original 1996 cult horror classic, reveals their kid finds it too "weird" to watch her parents in the films.

"I tried to watch one with her once and she was like, 'I can't do this, this is too weird,' " David tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's hard for me to watch too. She's 17 right now and I'm not sure she's really ready to dive deep into the origins of her parents' earlier relationship."

David married "Friends" star Courteney in 1999 and they welcomed Coco in 2004 - the same year mum's hit sitcom wrapped up following its 10th season. The pair was together for over two decades before splitting in 2010 and eventually divorcing in 2012.

The former flames will reunite for the upcoming fifth instalment of the "Scream" franchise.

  See also...

David Arquette has also teamed up with bosses at AIRBNB to welcome vacation renters to the "Scream" house.

This Halloween, fans of the horror franchise can stay at the house where Matthew Lillard's character Stu Macher lived - and it will cost them just $5 (£3.70) for three nights.

Arquette, who played Deputy Dewey in the Scream films, will offer up to four guests a virtual welcome ahead of their "Scream" experience, and the renters will also be able to phone movie killer Ghostface.

The mansion that doubled as the "Scream" house in the original 1996 movie can be found in Tomales, California.

Meanwhile, Airbnb promises a few flashbacks to the film, insisting knife marks on the doors are from the movie, while the place is full of 1990s nostalgia, including VHS tapes of the four "Scream" movies.

You can share this post!

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Garner Thrilled to Find 'Good Excuse' to Join TikTok
Related Posts
David Arquette Has No Plan to Return to Wrestling, Feels Grateful to Be Alive After Scary Injury

David Arquette Has No Plan to Return to Wrestling, Feels Grateful to Be Alive After Scary Injury

David Arquette Admits Near-Death Experience From Wrestling Accident Was His Wake Up Call

David Arquette Admits Near-Death Experience From Wrestling Accident Was His Wake Up Call

David Arquette Had Heart Attack Prior to Wrestling Return, Sister Patricia Reveals

David Arquette Had Heart Attack Prior to Wrestling Return, Sister Patricia Reveals

David Arquette Details How Panic During Death Match Worsened His Neck Injury

David Arquette Details How Panic During Death Match Worsened His Neck Injury

Most Read
Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film
Movie

Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film

Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond

Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022

The Cambridges and the Cornwalls Turn 'No Time to Die' Premiere Into Royal Event

The Cambridges and the Cornwalls Turn 'No Time to Die' Premiere Into Royal Event

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

'The Bodyguard' Remake to Feature Young Latina in Whitney Houston's Role

'The Bodyguard' Remake to Feature Young Latina in Whitney Houston's Role

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Helena Bonham Carter Set to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Helena Bonham Carter Set to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Rege-Jean Page Joins Forces With 'Fargo' Creator for New Heist Movie

Rege-Jean Page Joins Forces With 'Fargo' Creator for New Heist Movie

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Forced to Cancel Second Night Show Over Breakthrough COVID Cases

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Forced to Cancel Second Night Show Over Breakthrough COVID Cases

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain

Jacqueline Bisset Dismissed From Goddaughter Angeline Jolie's Movie

Jacqueline Bisset Dismissed From Goddaughter Angeline Jolie's Movie