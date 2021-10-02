 
 

Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'

Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'
WENN/Jody Cortes
Movie

A fan of the character portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, the director has taken charge of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Sam Raimi ruled out ever returning to the superhero genre after the disappointing reception to "Spider-Man 3".

The director has taken charge of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", but admits he was wary of tackling the genre once more following the lukewarm reaction to the 2007 conclusion of his "Spider-Man" trilogy.

Sam told the Collider website, "I didn't know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of 'Spider-Man 3'. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on."

He continued, "But then, I found out that there was an opening on 'Doctor Strange 2'. My agent called me and said, 'They're looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?' "

  See also...

"And I thought, 'I wonder if I could still do it.' They're really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, 'Well, that's reason enough.' "

Sam replaced Scott Derrickson - who had directed the first movie in 2016 - and was keen to take on a project involving one of his top characters, who is portrayed onscreen by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The "Evil Dead" creator said, "I've always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favorite, but he was right up there with the favorites."

"I loved the first movie, I thought Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, 'Yeah'. They left the character in a great place. I didn't think I would be doing another superhero movie, it just happened."

You can share this post!

Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Baby's Gender During Concert

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week
Most Read
Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond
Movie

Ben Whishaw Endorses Jonathan Bailey and Luke Evans as He Hopes for Gay James Bond

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

'The Bodyguard' Remake to Feature Young Latina in Whitney Houston's Role

'The Bodyguard' Remake to Feature Young Latina in Whitney Houston's Role

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Rege-Jean Page Joins Forces With 'Fargo' Creator for New Heist Movie

Rege-Jean Page Joins Forces With 'Fargo' Creator for New Heist Movie

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Forced to Cancel Second Night Show Over Breakthrough COVID Cases

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Forced to Cancel Second Night Show Over Breakthrough COVID Cases

Helena Bonham Carter Set to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Helena Bonham Carter Set to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain

Jacqueline Bisset Dismissed From Goddaughter Angeline Jolie's Movie

Jacqueline Bisset Dismissed From Goddaughter Angeline Jolie's Movie

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

David Arquette and Courteney Cox's Daughter Refuses to Watch 'Scream' Movies

Dave Bautista Shares Pic of His Broken Nose After 'Spectre' Fight Scene With Daniel Craig

Dave Bautista Shares Pic of His Broken Nose After 'Spectre' Fight Scene With Daniel Craig

Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'

Sam Raimi Finds It Difficult to Take On Superhero Movie After 'Spider-Man 3'