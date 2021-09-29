Bethenny Frankel Isn't Afraid of Cancel Culture Amid Backlash Over 'Transphobic' Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of New York City' cast member insists that she 'was absolutely not wrong" over her controversial opinion on pronouns and gender identity.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is doubling down on her remarks regarding pronouns and gender identity. The reality TV star, who has been facing backlash over her alleged "transphobic" comments, took to Twitter to insinuate that she's not afraid of cancel culture.

"Nominate me for cancelation," Bethenny wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, September 28. "There are, like, five others before you so take a number."

In another post on the blue bird app, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star insisted that she "was absolutely not wrong" over her controversial opinion on pronouns and gender identity. She added, "I'm going to discuss this again this week. Thankfully I have a platform to clarify what the media loves to distort. PS I'm not afraid of cancelation so not afraid of charged discussions."

Prior to this, Bethenny also fired back at the critics. "Ok I'm going to attempt sleep. My new book cover shoot is in the am & @PageSix says I'm transphobic so it must be true…or listen to @justbpodcast & decide for yourself. Gotta sell papers. #donthatetheplayerhatethegame," so she tweeted on Monday.

Bethenny came under fire after talking about her 11-year-old daughter Bryn's classmates using their pronouns at school in an episode of her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast. In the episode, the Skinnygirl founder shared, "We have to go into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter's school and [had] the pronouns conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child. And my daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns. And my daughter didn't even know what hers were."

The New York native then said that she heard a story about a "person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl" joining an all-girl summer camp and being in a bunk with other girls. "And the girls saw her -- because it's her, because it's a male anatomy but identifying as a woman -- so the other girls saw a penis. They're 9, 10 years old, so the parents obviously weren't that happy," she recounted. Bethenny also noted that the said child was "making out with a lot of different girls at the camp."

Bethenny went on to mention that if she had a transgender child, she would send her child "to another camp where there were kids in the same situation." She reasoned, "Not every situation is set up to make someone thrive. I know parents who won't send their children to very athletic school because they're … not jocks so they're gonna set them up for not feeling successful. … You can't make every situation fit. The camp didn't think it through."