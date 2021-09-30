Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Instagram TV

The famous sisters are photographed filming for the highly-anticipated series, which was announced following the end of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', at Lucky's restaurant in Malibu, CA.

AceShowbiz - The camera is rolling for the Kardashians' new TV show on Hulu. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted filming for the highly-anticipated series at Lucky's restaurant in Malibu, CA on Tuesday, September 28.

In some pictures which were obtained by TMZ, the famous sisters were all dressing in fashionably sexy outfits. Kim channeled her controversial 2021 Met Gala look in a long black leather coat and a black turtleneck and face mask. She completed her look with matching black leather gloves, pointy heeled boots and silver mirrored sunglasses.

As for Khloe, the Good American jeans founder opted for a long tan jacket and a matching top. She paired them with slouchy brown boots and black sunglasses. Kourtney, meanwhile, looked casually fashionable in a yellow tank top, jeans, black sandals and also added sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Kim hinted at the start of production on the new Hulu show. On Thursday, September 23, the 40-year-old star shared on Instagram Story a picture of a microphone pack and wrote, "Day 1."

The new project was announced back in December 2020 with momager Kris Jenner detailing a new partnership with Hulu following the end of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris said at the time.

During Disney's Investor Day, it was also revealed that Kris, alongside daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner signed the multi-year deal to "create global content" that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally.

"This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are," Kris explained at the Disney Upfronts presentation in May. "The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."