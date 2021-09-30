 
 

Katie Price Charged Following Car Crash

Katie Price Charged Following Car Crash
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum has been remanded in custody and charged after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle into bushes.

  Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Price has been charged with using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

The model and reality TV star was involved in a crash near her home in Sussex, England on Tuesday (28Sep21), with police officials confirming she has been charged following the incident.

Mum-of-five Katie, who was taken to hospital after she rolled her BMW, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday.

A Sussex Police statement said, "Katie Price, 43, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified."

"She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday 29 September."

Following the arrest, Katie's family spoke out about their concerns for her mental wellbeing, sharing in a statement, "As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs."

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone. We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

"We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life."

"We are not asking for sympathy - just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell."

"We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on."

"It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within. Mental illness is not a personal failure."

Prior to the crash, Katie revealed she was finding it tough to visit her 19-year-old son Harvey - who is battling Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism, diabetes, and partial blindness - because of her driving ban.

Harvey is currently staying at a residential college in Cheltenham, England.

