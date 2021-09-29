Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'F9' star and the model spark a speculation that they have pulled the plug on their relationship after uploading an identical racy video with cryptic captions.

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is apparently back on the market, less then a year after finding himself a new girlfriend following his marriage split. The rapper-turned-actor has sparked a speculation that he has called it quits with his girlfriend Zelie Timothy after posting a cryptic Instagram post.

Making use of his account on the photo-sharing platform, the Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast & Furious" films hinted at his relationship status while sharing a racy video of Zelie on Tuesday, September 28. In the clip, he sneaked into a bathroom to film the Instagram model, who was completely naked while soaking in the bathtub.

While racy footage was clearly taken when they were still together, Tyrese captioned it with what sounded like a goodbye message. "We had so much potential. We really did .. I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing…..," he wrote, before directing fans to a link to her YouTube channel. He added, "I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!"

Fuelling the breakup rumors, Zelie posted an identical video with a similarly cryptic caption. "You can't force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to not be disrespected -Unknown [ link in bio ] I wish the very best for you I hope you figure it out," so she wrote, also including a plug in for her YouTube channel.

Responding to the apparent breakup announcement, one person said he/she wasn't surprised. "No offence but I knew this wouldn't last," the said commenter wrote. Another follower gave his/her take on the video, "I don't even knw y we had to see all of dat.. "

Some people, however, doubted that Tyrese and Zelie really broke up and accused them of pulling a marketing ploy to promote her YouTube channel. "It sounds like they're promoting it. Weird as hell and screams stunt," one person claimed.

Tyrese confirmed his relationship with Zelie in March, just a little over two months after announcing his split from his wife of four years, Samantha Lee. In April, the couple stirred social media as the model posted a video of the actor helping her to groom her bikini area. "I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?" she captioned the footage.