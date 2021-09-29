 
 

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'F9' star and the model spark a speculation that they have pulled the plug on their relationship after uploading an identical racy video with cryptic captions.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is apparently back on the market, less then a year after finding himself a new girlfriend following his marriage split. The rapper-turned-actor has sparked a speculation that he has called it quits with his girlfriend Zelie Timothy after posting a cryptic Instagram post.

Making use of his account on the photo-sharing platform, the Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast & Furious" films hinted at his relationship status while sharing a racy video of Zelie on Tuesday, September 28. In the clip, he sneaked into a bathroom to film the Instagram model, who was completely naked while soaking in the bathtub.

While racy footage was clearly taken when they were still together, Tyrese captioned it with what sounded like a goodbye message. "We had so much potential. We really did .. I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing…..," he wrote, before directing fans to a link to her YouTube channel. He added, "I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!"

  See also...

Fuelling the breakup rumors, Zelie posted an identical video with a similarly cryptic caption. "You can't force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to not be disrespected -Unknown [ link in bio ] I wish the very best for you I hope you figure it out," so she wrote, also including a plug in for her YouTube channel.

Responding to the apparent breakup announcement, one person said he/she wasn't surprised. "No offence but I knew this wouldn't last," the said commenter wrote. Another follower gave his/her take on the video, "I don't even knw y we had to see all of dat.. "

Some people, however, doubted that Tyrese and Zelie really broke up and accused them of pulling a marketing ploy to promote her YouTube channel. "It sounds like they're promoting it. Weird as hell and screams stunt," one person claimed.

Tyrese confirmed his relationship with Zelie in March, just a little over two months after announcing his split from his wife of four years, Samantha Lee. In April, the couple stirred social media as the model posted a video of the actor helping her to groom her bikini area. "I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?" she captioned the footage.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Aniston on Finding Love Again: I Think It's Time

Kodak Black in Court-Mandated Treatment for Failing Drug Test After Proposing Sober Challenge
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Believes He and Dwayne Johnson Are 'Better Men' Now After Years-Long Feud

Tyrese Gibson Believes He and Dwayne Johnson Are 'Better Men' Now After Years-Long Feud

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette at Home as Motivation

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette at Home as Motivation

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service