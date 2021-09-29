Jennifer Aniston on Finding Love Again: I Think It's Time

Instagram Celebrity

Having been single since her 2017 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, the former 'Friends' star insists on Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM podcast that she won't be looking for love online.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is on the hunt for love and romance again. The former "Friends" star has been single since her 2017 split from her ex-husband Justin Theroux, but she's hopeful about hooking another guy.

"No one of importance has hit my radar yet," Jennifer said during an appearance on Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM podcast "Lunch with Bruce", "but I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

"I didn't want to [date] for a long time. I loved really being my own woman. Without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time."

But the actress, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, has urged friends not to suggest dating apps, insisting she won't be looking for love online. "No Tinders and no Rayas please," she said. "I'm an old-school girl."

Asked to list the important qualities she needs in a guy, Jen added a good first kiss is a great start.

"It's pretty important," she said. "That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That's kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humour, please I beg of you. Generous. Kind to people."

"Fitness is important and not just about like how you look. I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I'm 80."

Earlier this month, Jennifer shot down rumors she was romancing her former "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer, revealing she considers him more of a brother.