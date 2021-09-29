 
 

Kodak Black in Court-Mandated Treatment for Failing Drug Test After Proposing Sober Challenge

Kodak Black in Court-Mandated Treatment for Failing Drug Test After Proposing Sober Challenge
Instagram
Celebrity

By failing the drug test, the 'Tunnel Vision' rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, has violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has failed to keep his records clean following his early release from prison. The rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, is found to have violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by failing a drug test.

It's unclear when the drug test was taken, but it resulted in a court hearing which took place this week, according to TMZ. During the hearing, the judge ordered Kodak to complete a 90-day stint in a residential program due to the violation. Sources say the 24-year-old is already in the treatment program.

Report of Kodak failing the drug test comes on the heels of news that portrayed him in a good light. His attorney and good friend Bradford Cohen recently posted a video of the "Zeze" spitter appearing in a courthouse where he spoke with addicts about sober living.

  See also...

The video didn't include audio, but Bradford explained in the caption, "Kodak speaks to a Broward Court room of individuals dealing with addiction problems. He speaks about his own battles and issues and the things he feels are important to a sober life."

"I believe this is all part of the process or healing," the attorney continued. "There are misteps along the way, but people should always realize that the first step is wanting to get better. Our community should embrace a #soberchallenge before some milk crates....realize what is important in your life, its not social media...."

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in the gun case in late 2019. However, in January, Trump commuted his sentence in last-minute spree.

You can share this post!

Melanie Griffith's Daughter Has No Ill-Intention Behind Dropping of Mother's Name

MoneyBagg Yo Slams 'The Real' Hosts for 'Hating' His Birthday Gift From Ari Fletcher
Related Posts
Kodak Black Mourns Tragic Death of WizDaWizard: 'It's Hard'

Kodak Black Mourns Tragic Death of WizDaWizard: 'It's Hard'

Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19

Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19

Kodak Black Confirms He's Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Confirms He's Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight