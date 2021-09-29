Kodak Black in Court-Mandated Treatment for Failing Drug Test After Proposing Sober Challenge

Instagram Celebrity

By failing the drug test, the 'Tunnel Vision' rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, has violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has failed to keep his records clean following his early release from prison. The rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, is found to have violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by failing a drug test.

It's unclear when the drug test was taken, but it resulted in a court hearing which took place this week, according to TMZ. During the hearing, the judge ordered Kodak to complete a 90-day stint in a residential program due to the violation. Sources say the 24-year-old is already in the treatment program.

Report of Kodak failing the drug test comes on the heels of news that portrayed him in a good light. His attorney and good friend Bradford Cohen recently posted a video of the "Zeze" spitter appearing in a courthouse where he spoke with addicts about sober living.

The video didn't include audio, but Bradford explained in the caption, "Kodak speaks to a Broward Court room of individuals dealing with addiction problems. He speaks about his own battles and issues and the things he feels are important to a sober life."

"I believe this is all part of the process or healing," the attorney continued. "There are misteps along the way, but people should always realize that the first step is wanting to get better. Our community should embrace a #soberchallenge before some milk crates....realize what is important in your life, its not social media...."

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in the gun case in late 2019. However, in January, Trump commuted his sentence in last-minute spree.