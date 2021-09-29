 
 

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna All Smiles Outside Court Despite Failing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna All Smiles Outside Court Despite Failing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case
Instagram
Celebrity

The '19 Kids and Counting' alum and his wife, who are currently expecting their seventh child together, are seen walking hand-in-hand while exiting the courthouse.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar seemed to be in good spirits despite his legal issues. Although a judge denied motions to dismiss his child pornography case, the former "19 and Counting" star and his wife flashed their smiles outside an Arkansas courthouse.

Josh and Anna, who are currently expecting their seventh child together, are spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving the court on Monday, September 27. In footage obtained by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News, the pregnant mom was seen hiding her baby bump underneath a pink dress.

While Josh and Anna looked positive, a judge denied four out of five of his attorney's motions to suppress evidence and get his child pornography case dismissed during Monday's hearing. The requests included a motion to suppress statements that Josh allegedly made to federal agents during the course of their investigation.

  See also...

According to PEOPLE, it also included a motion to dismiss the case entirely on claims that investigators failed to "preserve potentially exculpatory evidence," a motion to suppress pictures of Josh's hands and feet taken while he was in custody, and a motion to dismiss his indictment because of technicalities over who was running the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation.

The judge, however, has yet to rule the fifth motion, which is another request to suppress evidence.

Josh was taken into federal custody in late April and has been hit with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He, however, got released on bail days later after entering a not guilty plea.

Despite being let go from prison, the 33-year-old former reality TV star couldn't return to his family home and is prohibited to go to his parents' house, where there are other minor children. Though so, he has unlimited access with his six children as long as his wife is present.

You can share this post!

The Cambridges and the Cornwalls Turn 'No Time to Die' Premiere Into Royal Event

'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams
Related Posts
Josh Duggar Denies Porn Addiction Issues Despite Previously Apologizing for His 'Wrongdoing'

Josh Duggar Denies Porn Addiction Issues Despite Previously Apologizing for His 'Wrongdoing'

Josh Duggar's Wife 'Struggling' Following His Child Pornography Arrest

Josh Duggar's Wife 'Struggling' Following His Child Pornography Arrest

Josh Duggar Leaves Jail in 1st Pics Since Arrest on Child Porn Charges

Josh Duggar Leaves Jail in 1st Pics Since Arrest on Child Porn Charges

Josh Duggar to Be Released From Prison Despite Allegations of Him Possessing 65 Child Porn Pics

Josh Duggar to Be Released From Prison Despite Allegations of Him Possessing 65 Child Porn Pics

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo