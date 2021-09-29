Josh Duggar and Wife Anna All Smiles Outside Court Despite Failing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case

Instagram Celebrity

The '19 Kids and Counting' alum and his wife, who are currently expecting their seventh child together, are seen walking hand-in-hand while exiting the courthouse.

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar seemed to be in good spirits despite his legal issues. Although a judge denied motions to dismiss his child pornography case, the former "19 and Counting" star and his wife flashed their smiles outside an Arkansas courthouse.

Josh and Anna, who are currently expecting their seventh child together, are spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving the court on Monday, September 27. In footage obtained by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News, the pregnant mom was seen hiding her baby bump underneath a pink dress.

While Josh and Anna looked positive, a judge denied four out of five of his attorney's motions to suppress evidence and get his child pornography case dismissed during Monday's hearing. The requests included a motion to suppress statements that Josh allegedly made to federal agents during the course of their investigation.

According to PEOPLE, it also included a motion to dismiss the case entirely on claims that investigators failed to "preserve potentially exculpatory evidence," a motion to suppress pictures of Josh's hands and feet taken while he was in custody, and a motion to dismiss his indictment because of technicalities over who was running the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation.

The judge, however, has yet to rule the fifth motion, which is another request to suppress evidence.

Josh was taken into federal custody in late April and has been hit with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He, however, got released on bail days later after entering a not guilty plea.

Despite being let go from prison, the 33-year-old former reality TV star couldn't return to his family home and is prohibited to go to his parents' house, where there are other minor children. Though so, he has unlimited access with his six children as long as his wife is present.