'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - More singers took to the stage during Blind Auditions in the Tuesday, September 28 episode of "The Voice". In the new episode, the hopefuls showed off their skills in front of coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson with Holly Forbes revealing which Team she chose to be on.

Holly picked Kelly as her coach. Later, Bella DeNapoli performed an acoustic version of Danity Kane's "Damaged". Ariana, John and Kelly each hit their buttons at the same time when Bella hit a certain note toward the end of the song. Eventually, Bella chose to be on Team Ariana.

Up next was David Vogel, who sang his rendition of Ariana's "Breathin' ". It took quite a long time for Ariana to turn around for him. As she was the only coach hit her button, David was automatically on Team Ariana. Janora Brown followed it up with her performance of "Angel of Mine" by Monica. John and Kelly quickly turned for Janora with Kelly trying to convince Janora that she help her round out her notes. Despite that, Janora went to Team John.

Later, Kaitlyn Velez belted out Mike Posner's "Please Don't Go" that impressed John and Blake. Both coaches praised her as no one sounds like Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn picked Blake. As for Berritt Haynes, he only succeed to make Blake turn for his audition of "Mercy". Berritt was automatically on Team Blake. Joining Berritt, Clint Sherman also went to Team Blake after performing "Brown Eyed Girl".

Kayla Lilly chose "Never Enough" but unfortunately, no one turned for her. The next singers were The Cunningham Sisters. They opted to sing "Never Alone" and Kelly was the first coach to turn. John followed her suit. After much consideration, The Cunningham Sisters chose to be on Team Kelly.