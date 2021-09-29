 
 

'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams

'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams
NBC
TV

In the new episode of the long-running NBC show, the hopefuls show off their skills in front of coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson with Bella DeNapoli kicking off the night.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - More singers took to the stage during Blind Auditions in the Tuesday, September 28 episode of "The Voice". In the new episode, the hopefuls showed off their skills in front of coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson with Holly Forbes revealing which Team she chose to be on.

Holly picked Kelly as her coach. Later, Bella DeNapoli performed an acoustic version of Danity Kane's "Damaged". Ariana, John and Kelly each hit their buttons at the same time when Bella hit a certain note toward the end of the song. Eventually, Bella chose to be on Team Ariana.

Up next was David Vogel, who sang his rendition of Ariana's "Breathin' ". It took quite a long time for Ariana to turn around for him. As she was the only coach hit her button, David was automatically on Team Ariana. Janora Brown followed it up with her performance of "Angel of Mine" by Monica. John and Kelly quickly turned for Janora with Kelly trying to convince Janora that she help her round out her notes. Despite that, Janora went to Team John.

  See also...

Later, Kaitlyn Velez belted out Mike Posner's "Please Don't Go" that impressed John and Blake. Both coaches praised her as no one sounds like Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn picked Blake. As for Berritt Haynes, he only succeed to make Blake turn for his audition of "Mercy". Berritt was automatically on Team Blake. Joining Berritt, Clint Sherman also went to Team Blake after performing "Brown Eyed Girl".

Kayla Lilly chose "Never Enough" but unfortunately, no one turned for her. The next singers were The Cunningham Sisters. They opted to sing "Never Alone" and Kelly was the first coach to turn. John followed her suit. After much consideration, The Cunningham Sisters chose to be on Team Kelly.

You can share this post!

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna All Smiles Outside Court Despite Failing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case

Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth
Related Posts
'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Off Their Skills as Blind Auditions Continue

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

Most Read
Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show
TV

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'