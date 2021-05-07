Josh Duggar Leaves Jail in 1st Pics Since Arrest on Child Porn Charges

TLC Celebrity

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star is released from the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas after being granted conditional bail.

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar is breathing in the fresh air again despite his child porn charges. Days after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas, the former reality TV star has been released from jail.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 33-year-old walked free from the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville on Thursday, May 6. Donning an untucked white-and-red checkered shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, he seemed to have grown a bit of a beard though he was wearing a blue face mask.

Josh did not speak to reporters as he walked into the outdoor sunshine. He was accompanied by his attorney Travis Story, who said his client would be handed over to LaCount Reber and his wife Maria as soon as some additional paperwork was completed at his law office. "We've got a really good case," he told reporters, without elaborating.

Josh was arrested on April 29 and was subsequently charged with possession of child pornography. In follow-up report, it's said that authorities found two-minute clip on his computer of two underage females and a male who performed sexual acts on the children. 65 images of a female "consistent with child pornography" were also found on his device.

Josh's request for release on conditional bail was granted at a bond hearing on May 5. Upon his release, he's going to be placed at home confinement at the house of pastor LaCount and his wife Maria, who acknowledged that they do not know Josh well but are good friends with his father.

Josh can't return to his family home because there are six minor children that live in the house and is not allowed to go to his parents' house, where there are other minor children. He, however, has unlimited access with his six kids as long as wife Anna Duggar is present.

Still, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star is not allowed to be around any other children. Additionally, his travel is restricted as he cannot leave the Western District of Arkansas without permission from the court and is only allowed to leave the Rebers' house to go to see his family, go to church, employment, medical care and legal appointments under monitoring via GPS.