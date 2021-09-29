The Cambridges and the Cornwalls Turn 'No Time to Die' Premiere Into Royal Event

WENN/Mario Mitsis Movie

Kate Middleton glows in a glittering gold cape gown with all-over sequins and beadwork while hitting the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall with Prince William.

AceShowbiz - "No Time to Die" release is finally happening after a long delay. To open in U.K. theaters a week earlier than in the U.S., the movie had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28 with no less than several high-ranked royal family members in attendance.

Glamming up for the special screening, Kate Middleton literally glowed in a glittering gold cape gown by Jenny Packham adorned with all-over sequins and beadwork. Matching her elegant dress, she accessorized with gold circular statement earrings while wearing metallic pumps and styling her hair in an updo.

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet of Royal Albert Hall with her husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a classic black and white suit and bowtie. The pair were seen chatting with several cast members of the movie, including lead actor Daniel Craig. Billie Eilish, who contributed to the theme song of the film, was seen beaming when shaking hands with Kate.

The Cambridges were joined by William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at the event. The Duchess of Cornwall donned a long-sleeved pale blue gown with scattered embellishments, while the Prince of Wales looked sharp in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

The rainy weather of the fall season didn't dampen the spirit of the cast members, who also graced the red carpet that night. Opting out of the safe choice, Daniel looked suave in a pink velvet dinner jacket with a black bowtie and pants.

He was sandwiched between co-stars Lashana Lynch, who looked stunning in a strapless, bright yellow Vivienne Westwood couture gown featuring a black underlay peeking at the bottom, and Lea Seydoux, who wore an ivory silk cape gown embroidered with silver paillettes and crystals by Louis Vuitton. Also joining them to pose for the camera was director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who opted for a velour black tuxedo suit with dark gray dress pants and black-and-white loafers.

Rami Malek, who portrays the main villain, kept it simple with a Prada black wool and mohair tuxedo featuring a shawl lapel, a white stretch poplin tuxedo shirt and a black satin bow-tie. Billie and her brother Finneas were matching in black. Other stars stepping out for the event included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.

"No Time to Die" will hit theaters across the nation on October 8.