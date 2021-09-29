Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy Music

Aside from the 'Look at Me Now' singer, Kenyan-American rapper KayCyy has his vocals removed from 'Keep My Spirit Alive' after Kanye releases an updated version of 'Donda'.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has made some changes on his latest album, "Donda". After releasing its updated version on Monday, September 27, it's unveiled that the "Gold Digger" hitmaker replaced Chris Brown's vocals with his own voice on "New Again" and added a choir on the chorus.

In addition to removing Chris' vocals, Kanye removed KayCyy's voice from "Keep My Spirit Alive". The Kenyan-American rapper, however, is still featured on Ye's other song "Hurricane".

The Yeezy designer also made some relatively minor changes. He boosted the bass on some songs, including "Jail pt 2" which features Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Other tracks affected by the update included "God Breathed", "Junya" and "Come to Life".

Chris has yet to address his removal. However, nearly a month ago, he posted and deleted a message on Instagram Story in which he referred to Kanye as a "whole h*e." He then added in a separate post, "Nah he tweakin."

Chris expressed his anger after his full contribution didn't make the final cut. Later, the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna took to Instagram to share an unreleased "New Again" verse and captioned the since-deleted post, "The verse / chorus I mysteriously didn't do!"

Kanye West released "Donda" on Sunday, August 29 after several delays. With the album, he managed to score his tenth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with 309,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

"Donda" aside, Netflix recently dropped a surprise teaser for Kanye's documentary titled "Jeen-Yuhs". The docuseries, which spans more than 20 years of the rapper's life and career, is reportedly slated to be released in 2022.

"Jeen-Yuhs" was co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind the hip-hop superstar and Yeezy founder's 2004 promos for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through the Wire". It will narrate Kanye's career in music and fashion, his 2020 presidential bid as well as the death of his mom, Donda West.