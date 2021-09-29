 
 

Katie Price's Best Friend Michelle Heaton Begs Her to 'Get Help' After Drunken Car Crash

The 'Liberty X' singer, who once had drink and drug addiction, is said to be 'desperately worried' about the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant and urging her best pal to 'go back to rehab.'

  Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michelle Heaton is said to be worried about her best friend Katie Price following the drink-drive arrest. Upon learning the shocking news, the "Liberty X" singer reportedly begged the former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant to seek help.

On Tuesday, September 28, a source told The Sun, "Michelle is desperately worried about Katie and wants her to get help. Katie saved her life, now she wants to repay the favor." The informant added, "She saw Katie last week and knew something wasn't right and today's news only confirms her fears."

The so-called inside source went on to add that Michelle, who hit rock bottom earlier this year with drink and drug addiction, had spoken to Katie's worried mother, Amy, about her fears. "Michelle has known Katie a long time and has begged her to go back to rehab to kick her demons for good," the source explained.

"She's been on the phone to Katie to send her love and try and talk sense into her," the insider further elaborated. "Katie's mom agrees with Michelle. They all just want Katie to get healthy again."

Following the shocking accident in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Katie was rushed to hospital. The British model and TV personality's car was pictured on its side turned across the road, with the mangled front of the vehicle crashing into bushes. She could face jail time if charged and found guilty of driving under the influence following the terrifying crash.

A few hours after the accident, Katie's family issued a statement on Katie's Instagram page, begging fans to understand that Katie is currently "unwell." The post read, "This message has been written by Katie's family. As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health."

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs," the message continued. "We hope that she will realize that she cannot battle her issues alone. We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

