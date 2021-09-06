Kanye West Claims Tenth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Music

This week also sees rapper Lil Tecca earning 30,000 equivalent album units with his new record 'We Love You Tecca 2' as it lands at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West scores his tenth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. His latest studio effort "Donda", which was released on Sunday, August 29, debuts atop the tally with 309,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Of the number, SEA units make up most of it as it comprises 272,000. It equals 357.39 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 37,000, making it the top-selling album of the week with less than 1,000 being in the forms of TEA units.

With this debut, the Yeezy designer has tied Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200. The "Not Afraid" spitter earned his 10th straight No. 1 debut with his eleventh studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By".

Back to the chart, Halsey's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" debuts at No. 2 with 98,000 equivalent album units, marking their fourth straight album to reach the top of two. Last week's leader Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour", meanwhile, falls to No. 3 after earning 74,000 equivalent album units. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 53,000 units.

Trailing behind is The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love" that rises from No. 7 with 44,000 units. This week's chart also sees Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" rising from No. 9 to No. 6 with 40,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 7 is Billie Eilish's former leader "Happier Than Ever" which dips one rang with nearly 40,000 equivalent album units. As for Rod Wave's "SoulFly", it falls from No. 3 to No. 8 after earning 39,000 units.

At No. 9 is Trippie Redd's "Trip at Knight" that plummets from No. 2 to No. 9 in its second week with 35,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Lil Tecca's new album "We Love You Tecca 2" with 30,000 units.

