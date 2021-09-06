 
 

Kanye West Claims Tenth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Kanye West Claims Tenth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'
Music

This week also sees rapper Lil Tecca earning 30,000 equivalent album units with his new record 'We Love You Tecca 2' as it lands at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West scores his tenth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. His latest studio effort "Donda", which was released on Sunday, August 29, debuts atop the tally with 309,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Of the number, SEA units make up most of it as it comprises 272,000. It equals 357.39 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 37,000, making it the top-selling album of the week with less than 1,000 being in the forms of TEA units.

With this debut, the Yeezy designer has tied Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200. The "Not Afraid" spitter earned his 10th straight No. 1 debut with his eleventh studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By".

Back to the chart, Halsey's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" debuts at No. 2 with 98,000 equivalent album units, marking their fourth straight album to reach the top of two. Last week's leader Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour", meanwhile, falls to No. 3 after earning 74,000 equivalent album units. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 53,000 units.

  See also...

Trailing behind is The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love" that rises from No. 7 with 44,000 units. This week's chart also sees Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" rising from No. 9 to No. 6 with 40,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 7 is Billie Eilish's former leader "Happier Than Ever" which dips one rang with nearly 40,000 equivalent album units. As for Rod Wave's "SoulFly", it falls from No. 3 to No. 8 after earning 39,000 units.

At No. 9 is Trippie Redd's "Trip at Knight" that plummets from No. 2 to No. 9 in its second week with 35,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Lil Tecca's new album "We Love You Tecca 2" with 30,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Donda" - Kanye West (309,000 units)
  2. "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" - Halsey (98,000 units)
  3. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (74,000 units)
  4. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (53,000 units)
  5. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (44,000 units)
  6. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (40,000 units)
  7. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (40,000 units)
  8. "SoulFly" - Rod Wave (39,000 units)
  9. "Trip at Knight" - Trippie Redd (35,000 units)
  10. "We Love You Tecca 2" - Lil Tecca (30,000 units)

You can share this post!

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Andre 3000 Says It's 'Unfortunate' After Drake Leaked His Unreleased Collab With Kanye West
Related Posts
Kanye West to Face Off Ex Kim Kardashian in Homeware Business

Kanye West to Face Off Ex Kim Kardashian in Homeware Business

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Kanye West Reportedly 'Regrets' His Behavior During Kim Kardashian Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Kanye West Reportedly 'Regrets' His Behavior During Kim Kardashian Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Most Read
Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'
Music

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Phoebe Bridgers Brought In for Make-Up Show After Cancellation of 2021 Bonnaroo Festival

Phoebe Bridgers Brought In for Make-Up Show After Cancellation of 2021 Bonnaroo Festival

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts