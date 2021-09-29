 
 

Lil Nas X Unashamed After Twitter Troll Mocks His MTV VMAs Dress

The 'MONTERO' hitmaker has a perfect response after a Twitter account posts a homophobic meme of his feminine look at the MTV Video Music Awards several times.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - A hater will always be a hater. That's possibly the philosophy Lil Nas X is believing in after dealing with tons of criticism over his sexuality and his controversial appearances as he's no longer bothered by them.

Still catching up with what people are talking about him on the Internet, the Grammy Award-winning artist ran into a homophobic tweet about him. A particular account posted a meme mocking his feminine look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards several times.

The said tweet put side-by-side a picture of the late Tupac Shakur in a white suit and a photo of Lil Nas in his lavender dress that he wore to the Brooklyn event back in August. Making it clear that it didn't mean to flatter with the comparison, the account handler posted the meme with several crying face emojis.

Noticing this, Lil Nas has responded by tweeting an edited version of the meme with a different and better picture of him in the same dress. Clearly unashamed by his choice of outfit for the ceremony, he wrote along with the image, "can y'all please stop spreading this! spread this one instead, it's a much better angle."

Lil Nas X Responds to Homophobic Meme

Lil Nas X responded to homophobic meme about his MTV VMAs dress.

His fans have also come to his defense, with many pointing out that the "Old Town Road" hitmaker wasn't the first male celebrity who wore a dress on red carpet. "All the older adults who bash @LilNasX and are so worried about their children… remember Prince?" one person pointed out. Another clapped back at the critic, "Oh im so sorry for you. Go listen to dababy then."

"It's so funny, because I remember back then, the press was obsessed with what outrageous thing Dennis Rodman was going to do, wearing wedding dresses and hanging out with the nWo instead of practicing for the Bulls. The 90's were full out wild and weird celebrities," a third argued. Someone else reminded, "Rappers BEEN dressing flamboyantly, learn your history."

