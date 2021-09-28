 
 

Amanda Bynes Sparks Marriage Speculation to Paul Michael With New Rings

The 'She's the Man' star is photographed rocking a new band while strolling in Los Angeles alongside her fiance, replacing her large, emerald cut engagement ring.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Amanda Bynes a married woman? The 35-year-old actress sparked rumors that she and fiance Paul Michael have tied the knot after they were photographed donning new rings during an outing in Los Angeles.

In some pictures from the September 25 outing, which were obtained by Daily Mail, the "She's the Man" star rocked a new band, replacing her large, emerald cut engagement ring. For the occasion, she sported a large heather grey T-shirt, light pink pencil skirt as well as black, high top converse sneakers. The actress also had a white purse with a gold chain with her while wearing a blue surgical mask.

As for Paul, he was snapped wearing a simple gold band on his ring finger. He opted for a casual look for the outing, donning a black "La Familia" sweatshirt with a rose at the center. He matched it with a Raiders cap, beige sweats and white sneakers. Paul also had a surgical mask to protect himself amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda has yet to comment on the rumors.

Back in August 2020, Amanda shut down wedding speculations which were started after Paul shared a photo of what appeared to be his wedding band online. Amanda's attorney, David Esquibias, denied the rumors, saying, "Amanda is not married."

Amanda, who previously made headlines over her faux pregnancy news, sought treatment for her mental health. In December 2020, it was said that she was in "a much healthier place" after settling into life in a "sober living community." Paul reportedly helped her and had been "a great influence" on her.

"She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her. He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place," a source previously claimed.

It was also said that her relationship with her parents got better. "She's on great terms with her parents right now, too," the insider said of the actress, who is under the conservatorship of her parents.

