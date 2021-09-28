Mama June Photographed With Her New Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star and her alleged new beau, who were first reported to be dating in August, are spotted walking side by side after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel in Las Vegas.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June's romance with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum is heating up. The reality TV star and her beau were spotted being out and about in Las Vegas during a trip that started last Wednesday, September 22.

In some pictures, which were obtained by The Sun, June and Jordan were seen walking side by side after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel. The pair were also photographed bringing a few white plastic bags.

It was safe to assume that they just enjoyed a casual outing, judging from their outfits that day. The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star was dressed in a black top and a white lacy outer. She completed her look with a pair of jeans and white shoes.

Jordan looked equally casual that day. He opted for an all-black outfit which included a black tee, jeans, a black face mask and a matching baseball cap.

June and Jordan were first reported to be dating in August, not long after she confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Geno Doak. It was said that June was "so into" Jordan to the point she rented him an Alabama home and bought him two cars. "She really wanted to be public about their relationship, but Jordan has tried to keep things more low-key," a source previously told The Sun.

The TV star confirmed her breakup from Geno in a new video showing her having a conversation with her friend. When asked where Geno was at, June replied, "That's his business. That's not a part of my life, hasn't been."

June isn't the only one who enjoys a new romance. It was reported that her daughter Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo is dating an older college student. The former child beauty pageant contestant was reported to be in a relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell for six months. "Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," a source said at the time.