 
 

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Erika also appears to confirm the report with her response to Andy's comments on the highly-anticipated reunion during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion will be different from any other reunion special of the show. Host Andy Cohen recently shared that the reunion 11 will be four parts and more details about the special have found their way out online.

According to a new report by HollywoodLife.com, the upcoming reunion will include a screaming match between cast member Erika Jayne and none other than the host. "Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika," a source close to production tells the site.

The insider also claims, "And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about."

Erika also appeared to confirm the report with her response to Andy's comments on the reunion. During his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on September 24, Andy told host Jimmy Fallon, "The reunion isn't one part. It's not two parts, James. It's not three parts, James. It's a FOUR. PART. REUNION!" He also claimed that it's "the best season of #RHOBH" and it will be a big reunion special."

The official Twitter account of the late night talk show shared a clip from Andy's interview and Erika was quick to react to it. "Now what would make it 4 parts??Me," so she wrote on her page.

Prior to this, it was also said that Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais "went at it and they went at each other hard" in the reunion. "[Lisa and Garcelle's fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that's been brewing between them all season and it came out," a source spilled earlier this month. As for what caused the fight, the source shared that it was related to Erika.

Additionally, the previous report stated that Andy "went hard on Erika" amid her legal issues. "[Things] got heated between them a couple of times, but [Erika] held her own and answered everything she could answer. She felt good about how she handled herself and [remained] strong," the informant shared.

