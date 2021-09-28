Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

ABC Celebrity

In the latest episode of the ABC dancing competition show, the host is donning a bizarre burgundy dress featuring massive fabric sleeves around the shoulders.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyra Banks found herself trending on Twitter on Monday, September 27, thanks to her over-the-top outfit on that night episode of "Dancing with the Stars". In the latest episode of the ABC dancing competition show, the host wore a bizarre burgundy dress.

The said ensemble featured massive fabric sleeves which were widely sticking out from each shoulder in a circular shape. While the dress allowed the model to show off her figure, some Internet users were far from being impressed as they called it "tacky."

Those who tuned on "DWTS" quickly took to Twitter to troll Tyra over the dress, with one person wondering, "Wow why does Tyra's stylist hate her? What in the paper fans is she wearing?" Another person questioned, "I'm sorry, but my first thought when I saw Tyra in this dress was, 'why is she dressed like a period blood clot?' "

Someone else noted, "Oh Lord! That fan dress that Tyra has on is not only ugly, but tacky as well. The best part of it was the color." Another comment, meanwhile, read, "I hope someone tells Tyra to stop wearing this foolishness... she's taking the attention from the dancers... we should not be tweeting about her bad wardrobe choices."

An Instagram user, meanwhile, likened it to "the Asia folding hand fan." A handful others said that the dress was giving "Jurassic Park" vibes.

However, not all people hated the look. "Y'all hating but I kinda like this look lol," a person admitted. Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, "Ion kno its cute to me," while someone said that "this is actually beautiful."

The Monday episode of "Dancing with the Stars" marked the First Elimination Night. After the 15 celebrity and pro dancer couples took the ballroom to show their dancing skills, it was revealed that Martin Kove and Britt Stewart were the first pair to get eliminated.