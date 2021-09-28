 
 

Bam Margera Taken to Rehab by Police

The 'Jackass' star is given a ride to a Florida rehab facility in the back of a police car after deputies respond to a call about an emotionally distressed person at a hotel.

  Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera has eventually landed in rehab after having a tumultuous year. The "Jackass" star has been escorted by police to a rehab facility in Florida after showing concerning behavior during his stay at a hotel.

On Sunday morning, September 26, police received a call about an emotionally distressed person at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. It's not clear though what behavior the daredevil displayed that prompted the call.

When cops arrived, they were allegedly given the heads up about a court order directing Bam to go to rehab. The deputies then assisted with the execution of the court order by giving the skateboarder a ride in the back seat of the police car.

The sources stress that the 41-yeara-old was not arrested for any reason and he doesn't have pending charges.

Bam has been going through a downward spiral in the last few months after he was kicked out of the newest "Jackass" movie, "Jackass Forever". In February, he lashed out at the movie's producers for firing him while admitting that he broke his sobriety.

In a disturbing video, he could be seen crying, vomiting and alluding to having had looked up "how to tie a noose." He also expressed disdain for "Jackass" director Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze before asking his fans to boycott "Jackass Forever".

One day later, Bam returned to Instagram to explain that he had suffered a bipolar episode and announce his plan to seek professional help from a specialist. He additionally claimed that he went "bat s**t bonkers f**king crazy" because he thought he had been ditched from the "Jackass" franchise, when in reality, officials had simply yet to confirm if the project would move forward after a year-and-a-half in limbo.

When it was made clear that he wouldn't return for the new film, Bam allegedly threatened violence against Jeff. He has since been slapped with a restraining order by the director. Most recently, his wife Nikki Boyd filed for child custody of their son Phoenix Wolf though she did not file a divorce petition to end their eight-year marriage.

