 
 

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show
Instagram
TV

Despite getting his plane wrapped up with a huge picture of the TV host, the 'Central Intelligence' actor still sets aside time to be the first guest on 'Nick Cannon'.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon presses on his prank war with Kevin Hart. After the latter revealed his phone number on billboards, the "Nick Cannon" host decided to get revenge by wrapping the "Central Intelligence" actor's private jet with his "whole face" to promote his new show.

On Monday, September 27, the 40-year-old rapper/comedian took to Instagram to post a selfie with Kevin's plane that featured a huge photo of himself. "Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face!" he kicked off his caption.

"So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! [sideways laughing emojis] [middle finger emojis]#PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow 'Kevin Rides The Cannon!!!" the ex-husband of Mariah Carey continued, before adding sideways crying laughing emojis.

  See also...

Nick then welcomed Kevin as the first guest on "Nick Cannon". When making a virtual appearance in the show's premiere, the "Fatherhood" star joked, "I didn't agree to do this Nick. I have to do it so let's let's get that perfectly clear, okay." In response, the host argued, "Well, you gave my cell phone number to everybody around the world. So now you're my first guest on my talk show."

Asked how he feels to appear on the show, Kevin quipped, "It feels like I've lost... It feels like you have one in the hole and you saved it, you made me forget all about the little prank wars that we were doing." He added, "Not only did you... wrap my plane and put the wording of 'Kevin rides Nick Cannon,' you've also somehow managed to manipulate me into being your first guest."

The prank war between Nick and Kevin began after the former sent his pal a real-life llama for the latter's birthday gift. Nearly two weeks later, Kevin posted Nick's phone number on a digital billboard in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #: 323-509-0988," the billboards read.

Posting a picture of the billboard on Instagram, Kevin wrote, "Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well." He went on to jest, "Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ....I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK B***H #PRANKWARS."

You can share this post!

Hugh Jackman Reacts to Daniel Craig Against Him as James Bond
Related Posts
Nick Cannon 'Takes a Break' from Having Kids After He Fathers Seven Children

Nick Cannon 'Takes a Break' from Having Kids After He Fathers Seven Children

Nick Cannon Denies Proposing to Ashanti at MTV VMAs, Claiming It's His Rap Alter Ego

Nick Cannon Denies Proposing to Ashanti at MTV VMAs, Claiming It's His Rap Alter Ego

Nick Cannon Is Open to Having More Kids: 'If God Is Willing'

Nick Cannon Is Open to Having More Kids: 'If God Is Willing'

Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Most Read
50 Cent Struggled With Snoop Dogg on Set of 'Black Mafia Family' Due to Weed Habit
TV

50 Cent Struggled With Snoop Dogg on Set of 'Black Mafia Family' Due to Weed Habit

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Prince Charles Signs Deal With Amazon Prime

Prince Charles Signs Deal With Amazon Prime

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Hilariously Confronts Ariana Grande Over Rumors She'll Replace Him on 'The Voice'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Joanne Froggatt Uses Mel B's Memoir as Inspiration for Victim of Abuse Role

Joanne Froggatt Uses Mel B's Memoir as Inspiration for Victim of Abuse Role

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Steve Coogan Tapped to Play British Paedophile Jimmy Savile on New TV Series

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Gillian Anderson Gets Honest About Whether Her Sons Have Watched 'Sex Education'

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'