Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Despite getting his plane wrapped up with a huge picture of the TV host, the 'Central Intelligence' actor still sets aside time to be the first guest on 'Nick Cannon'.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon presses on his prank war with Kevin Hart. After the latter revealed his phone number on billboards, the "Nick Cannon" host decided to get revenge by wrapping the "Central Intelligence" actor's private jet with his "whole face" to promote his new show.

On Monday, September 27, the 40-year-old rapper/comedian took to Instagram to post a selfie with Kevin's plane that featured a huge photo of himself. "Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face!" he kicked off his caption.

"So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! [sideways laughing emojis] [middle finger emojis]#PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow 'Kevin Rides The Cannon!!!" the ex-husband of Mariah Carey continued, before adding sideways crying laughing emojis.

Nick then welcomed Kevin as the first guest on "Nick Cannon". When making a virtual appearance in the show's premiere, the "Fatherhood" star joked, "I didn't agree to do this Nick. I have to do it so let's let's get that perfectly clear, okay." In response, the host argued, "Well, you gave my cell phone number to everybody around the world. So now you're my first guest on my talk show."

Asked how he feels to appear on the show, Kevin quipped, "It feels like I've lost... It feels like you have one in the hole and you saved it, you made me forget all about the little prank wars that we were doing." He added, "Not only did you... wrap my plane and put the wording of 'Kevin rides Nick Cannon,' you've also somehow managed to manipulate me into being your first guest."

The prank war between Nick and Kevin began after the former sent his pal a real-life llama for the latter's birthday gift. Nearly two weeks later, Kevin posted Nick's phone number on a digital billboard in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #: 323-509-0988," the billboards read.

Posting a picture of the billboard on Instagram, Kevin wrote, "Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well." He went on to jest, "Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ....I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK B***H #PRANKWARS."