Meghan King Confirms She's Dating Joe Biden's Nephew With Sweet Instagram Post

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum makes public her relationship with Cuffe Biden Owens more than two months after her ex-husband Jim Edmonds got engaged to Kortnie O'Connor.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan King is dating President Joe Biden's nephew. When making her romance with Cuffe Biden Owens Instagram official, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum let out a sweet picture of her and her boyfriend.

On Saturday, September 25, the 37-year-old posted a picture of her hugging her beau during a night out. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to congratulate Meghan. One person gushed, "Congrats! You deserve it! I've followed you for a while and it's nice to see you happy!" Another echoed the sentiment, "Congratulations. Good to see you so happy and the 3 babies are too adorable as well."

On Sunday, Meghan turned to Instagram Story to post some pictures of herself and Cuffe at a vineyard to celebrate her birthday. In one picture, the lovebirds could be seen standing close to one another while the reality star held a glass of wine.

The posts arrived after Meghan's ex-husband Jim Edmonds got engaged to his girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor. Confirming the engagement was Kortnie as she shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her diamond ring. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned the August 12 post.

Jim and Meghan got married in 2014 after dating for nearly two years. The former couple, who shares 3-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 4-year-old daughter Aspen together, called it quits in 2019 amid allegations that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. They finalized their divorce in May this year.

After her split from Jim, Meghan was linked romantically to Christian Schauf. The pair dated for five months before going their separate ways in November 2020. By January, she moved on with a new man named Will Roos, but their relationship didn't last long since she's now seeing Cuffe.