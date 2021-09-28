 
 

Kim Kardashian Donates $3,000 to Mom of Four Who Lost Her Husband to COVID-19

Kim Kardashian Donates $3,000 to Mom of Four Who Lost Her Husband to COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star helps Angelia Cantrell with her donation to 'catch up on the utility bills and other bills that are extremely behind' after the single mom lost her husband and her job.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is extending a helping hand to Angelia Cantrell, a mother of four who lost her husband to COVID-19. According to the donations list on the GoFundMe page, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum gave her $3,000.

On Monday, September 27, sources confirmed to Page Six that the KKW Beauty founder didn't mean to post her name on the page. "Kim did donate. She meant to do it anonymously and she gave the full amount the mother was asking for when she posted it, which was $3,000," the informant stated.

Upon learning a large amount of money Kim gave to her, Angelia told Radar, "Words cannot describe how thankful and blessed we feel." She went on to add, "The world deserves to know how amazing she is and how much this donation really helped save our family."

  See also...

As stated on the GoFundMe page, Angelia revealed that her husband died from coronavirus and she lost her job as a result of pandemic layoffs. "Throughout, this time, unfortunately our bills have fallen behind, after only being able to make the minimum payments," the mother of triplet boys and a daughter wrote in a note on the campaign page.

Elsewhere in her statement, Angelia also noted that she needed to "increase" her goal after Kim completed it. On the reason why, she explained, "So that I can catch up on the utility bills and our other bills that are extremely behind."

This wasn't the first time Kim helped others with generous donations. Back in March 2020, the daughter of Kris Jenner announced that her brand SKIMS would donate $1 million to families affected by COVID-19 to better help mothers and children in need. Later in December of that same year, she pledged to donate $500 to 1,000 lucky people.

"Hey guys! It's the most wonderful time of the year," the 40-year-old reality star tweeted at the time. "I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they're going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids."

You can share this post!

Meghan King Confirms She's Dating Joe Biden's Nephew With Sweet Instagram Post

Twitter in Shambles After Will Smith Admitted to Open Marriage With Jada Pinkett
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'Bad Influence' on National Daughters Day When Detailing Past Trouble

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'Bad Influence' on National Daughters Day When Detailing Past Trouble

Kim Kardashian Hints at Beginning of New Hulu Show Production

Kim Kardashian Hints at Beginning of New Hulu Show Production

Kim Kardashian Leaves Former Assistant in Tears With $25K Hermes Bag as Birthday Gift

Kim Kardashian Leaves Former Assistant in Tears With $25K Hermes Bag as Birthday Gift

Kim Kardashian Insists Rumors of 'More Graphic and Better' Sex Tape Are Untrue

Kim Kardashian Insists Rumors of 'More Graphic and Better' Sex Tape Are Untrue

Most Read
Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started
Celebrity

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million