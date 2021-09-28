Devin Booker Tests Positive for COVID-19 a Week After Jamaican Getaway With Kendall Jenner

Instagram Celebrity

After confirming that he contracted the coronavirus for about 'a week,' the NBA star says that he's 'not gonna tell' his vaccination status despite urging people to get vaccinated.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Devin Booker has tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA star confirmed that he contracted the coronavirus just a week after he enjoyed a trip with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner to Jamaica.

On Sunday, September 26, the 24-year-old basketball player shared via Twitch that he has the virus. Detailing his symptoms, he said, "Honestly, y'all, I'm feeling straight. The only thing I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it."

Devin also divulged that he has been positive for a week, saying, "I'm about a week in. I'mma be back in no time, no time." He further explained, "Having no smell, no taste, it makes your day dry. It makes your day gray. It makes it gray, for real."

During the live session, however, Devin decided not to reveal his vaccination status. He told his followers, "I'm not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not." Though so, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard noted, "You could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that's saying that. Educate yourself."

Devin's statement came after he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum returned back home to Los Angeles on September 19 after they spent three nights in Jamaica. At the time, the couple was also joined by Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

"They were in private lagoon cottages near each other," an insider told E! News. "They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon. They did stand up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water."

The so-called inside source went on noting that even though it was raining, they "loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip." Offering more details, the informant added, "They stayed three nights before heading back to L.A. together on Sunday morning." A separate source also reported that the happy couples stayed in private villas overlooking the Oracabessa Bay at GoldenEye in St Mary.