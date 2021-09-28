 
 

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Split for Good: 'It Didn't End Well'

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Split for Good: 'It Didn't End Well'
While this is not the first time for the 'Bachelorette' couple to split, sources claim that the hairstylist and the former NFL player end their romantic relationship 'for good this time.'

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" couple Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have broken up once again. While this is not the first time for the pair to split, sources claimed to Page Six that "it's for good this time."

The insiders said that the hairstylist and the former NFL player called it quits because they "couldn't agree on some major issues." That included which state to live in and when they have to start having kids.

"Dale and Clare have split again," the source spilled to the outlet. "This time it's for good. It didn't end well."

Fans started speculating that there might be trouble in paradise when Clare didn't post anything for Dale when he celebrated his 33rd birthday on September 24. That was quiet strange compared to when Clare celebrated her 40th birthday in March as the pair went to enjoy a romantic getaway.

Clare and Dale got engaged in a November 2020 episode of Clare's "The Bachelorette" season. The two, however, split in January 2021 with Dale confirming the ending of their whirlwind romance in an Instagram post, "I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

He went on to add at the time, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself -- something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

The two then sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen spending time together in Venice, Florida. They were also spotted kissing in New York before Dale said on "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast that he and Clare were "in a good place." He shared in the episode, "We are definitely taking time and spending time together."

