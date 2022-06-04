 
 

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

The 'Bachelorette' alum sparks romance rumors with the home renovator around four months after he was linked romantically to Argentinian model Florencia Galarza.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dale Moss has seemingly found a new love nearly one year after Clare Crawley split. If a new report is to be believed, "The Bachelorette" alum is "officially" dating home renovator Galey Alix.

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. While Dale an Galey have yet to confirm the report, the two have sparked romance rumors since weeks prior when they were spotted getting gozy following the reality star's Ted Talk on May 21.

Before he was linked romantically to Galey, Dale sparked dating speculation with Florencia Galarza. At that time, the 33-year-old hunk was caught on camera smiling while walking side-by-side with the Argentinian model. He was captured carrying a brown paper bag in his hand.

For the outing, Dale donned a Burberry button-up shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. His companion, in the meantime, opted to go with a dark trench coat and tall leather boots. She completed her style with a black face mask.

About the TV personality and the soccer player's relationship, a source told E! News at the time that the pair, who are both represented by EWG Management, "are hooking up and it's casual." The unnamed source added, "They are not dating."

Dale broke up with Clare in September 2021. They were previously engaged in September 2020 while filming season 16 of "The Bachelorette". The pair then split in January, but rekindled their romance months later before eventually parting ways for good.

In October, Dale detailed their separation in a statement via his representative. "Dale and Clare broke up in mid September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him," the statement read. "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things."

Noting that Dale flew out to Sacramento as he heard the condition of Clare's mother, the rep added, "Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family."

The message continued, "On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media.

