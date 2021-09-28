 
 

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance
After the 'Self Control' spitter's alleged baby mama reveals first photos of her son, many point out that the newborn looks exactly like the incarcerated rapper.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again may now compete with Nick Cannon as the most active procreator. The 21-year-old rapper has reportedly welcomed his eighth child while he is in jail.

The news broke after YoungBoy's alleged baby mama shared first photos of her son, who is named Kaell, via Instagram over the weekend. "To my first born, I love you so much, I pray god protects you every step of the way," she wrote underneath the pics. "I will protect you every step of the way. You melt my heart, I never knew I could feel this way. I love you stinky fat."

She apparently received hateful comments after posting the photos, prompting her to hit back at the Internet trolls. "Y'ALL NOT HURTING ME OR KAELL SPEAKING ON HIM. HE'S WELL FED AND FINE. GOODNIGHT FANS JUST HAD TO SHOW MY FINE CREATION," she insisted on her Instagram Story.

Many fans have since acknowledged the resemblance between YoungBoy and his alleged eighth baby. "Allegedly? That's his whole face," one fan pointed out. "Oh yea that's definitely his," another remarked. "Ain't no denying this one," a third said. "He really makes some cute babies," someone said of YoungBoy's offspring. "He looks just like him."

YoungBoy has not posted anything about his supposed newborn baby boy. Should the reports be true, this is the third child that he has welcomed in less than a year. Back in November 2020, he welcomed a daughter named Kodi Capri with Drea Symone. Less than two months later, in January this year, his ex Yaya Mayweather gave birth to his son Kentrell Jr.

The incarcerated rapper is also a father to sons Kayden, 5, Taylin, 4, Kamiri, 4, Kacey Alexander, 2, and daughter Armani Monique, 1, from his past relationship with five other women.

