 
 

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

When revealing her diagnosis, the pro dancer admits to feeling bad for her dancing partner Cody Rigsby because she's worried that she won't be able to perform on Monday, September 27.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke has contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro admitted to feeling "like s**t" after learning her diagnosis because she is set to perform on the dancing competition series on Monday, September 27.

The 37-year-old, who was "fully vaccinated" with Moderna, announced her diagnosis via Instagram on Sunday night, September 26. "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID," she first divulged.

After explaining that she's been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day, Cheryl claimed she felt "so bad" for her "DWTS" partner Cody Rigsby. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," she said while fighting back tears. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow.... I just hope I didn't spread it."

"For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f**king real, dude. I have to quarantine for 10 days and I've been ordered to stay home... I'll be in bed," the wife of Matthew Lawrence went on. "I can't believe this happened."

  See also...

Many of Cheryl's famous pals have since shared their sympathy. Alan Bersten wrote, "Praying for you," while Emma Slater commented, "Cheryl, sending you so much love." Sharna Burgess then echoed similar sentiment, "Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can't believe it. I'm thinking of you and praying for you."

As for "Dancing with the Stars", the show has yet to disclose how it will proceed with Cody and his planned performance. It also remains unknown whether the celebrity fitness guru is exposed to the virus.

On the "DWTS" premiere, Cheryl and Cody danced the Tango to Dua Lipa's "Physical". They earned 24 scores out of 40 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba as well as Derek Hough.

