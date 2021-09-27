 
 

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Boy

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Riverdale' actor can officially add father to his resume as he becomes a first-time dad after girlfriend Clara Berry gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Sasha.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Riverdale" star KJ Apa and his model girlfriend Clara Berry have welcomed their first child, son Sasha.

Clara shared the good news to her Instagram page on Sunday (26Sep21).

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she penned, adding heart and fire emojis, alongside an adorable shot of Sasha clutching her finger.

  See also...

The couple first confirmed its relationship in February (20) when KJ shared a photo of them kissing on social media.

The two announced they were expecting their first child together in May (21).

Following his son's birth, KJ Apa quoted lyrics from his song "Beautiful Things" from his album "Clocks". "All your beautiful things make it hard for me to leave you alone. Thankyou for listening - so much love. What is your favorite song? I'd love to know," he asked fans while posting a picture of him with Clara.

But little Sasha is not the only baby born this year in the "Riverdale" family. KJ's co-star Vanessa Morgan gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named River, in January. Morgan was excited to have playdate with their babies when she learned of KJ's impending fatherhood back in May. "Rivers soon to be bestie," so the new mom exclaimed.

You can share this post!

Alan Lancaster of Status Quo Dies at 72

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Arrested and Charged for Punching Woman

Related Posts
KJ Apa's First Baby Announcement Met With Glee by 'Riverdale' Co-Stars

KJ Apa's First Baby Announcement Met With Glee by 'Riverdale' Co-Stars

KJ Apa Turned to Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry Amid Struggle With Fame After 'Riverdale' Premiere

KJ Apa Turned to Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry Amid Struggle With Fame After 'Riverdale' Premiere

KJ Apa Shares Rare PDA Pic With Girlfriend Clara Berry in Birthday Tribute

KJ Apa Shares Rare PDA Pic With Girlfriend Clara Berry in Birthday Tribute

KJ Apa Freaks Out as He Realizes His Eye Might Be Damaged by 'Shard of Metal'

KJ Apa Freaks Out as He Realizes His Eye Might Be Damaged by 'Shard of Metal'

Most Read
'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Celebrity

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada