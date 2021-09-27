KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Riverdale" star KJ Apa and his model girlfriend Clara Berry have welcomed their first child, son Sasha.

Clara shared the good news to her Instagram page on Sunday (26Sep21).

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she penned, adding heart and fire emojis, alongside an adorable shot of Sasha clutching her finger.

The couple first confirmed its relationship in February (20) when KJ shared a photo of them kissing on social media.

The two announced they were expecting their first child together in May (21).

Following his son's birth, KJ Apa quoted lyrics from his song "Beautiful Things" from his album "Clocks". "All your beautiful things make it hard for me to leave you alone. Thankyou for listening - so much love. What is your favorite song? I'd love to know," he asked fans while posting a picture of him with Clara.

But little Sasha is not the only baby born this year in the "Riverdale" family. KJ's co-star Vanessa Morgan gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named River, in January. Morgan was excited to have playdate with their babies when she learned of KJ's impending fatherhood back in May. "Rivers soon to be bestie," so the new mom exclaimed.