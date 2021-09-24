 
 

Coco Austin Slammed After Showing Off 5-Year-Old Daughter's French Manicure for School Photo

The wife of Ice-T faces major backlash for letting her young daughter Chanel use nail art for her class picture as many social media critics think she's still 'too young.'

  Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin is facing heavy backlash for her parenting method again. After revealing how she'd dress up her daughter Chanel for school picture day, the wife of Ice-T got slammed online.

On Thursday, September 23, the 42-year-old gave her daughter a new French manicure for her class photo. In the caption, the proud mama wrote, "School Picture day!! For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails..I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her.... @babychanelnicole."

Fans were quick to pour their thoughts about the photo in the comment section. "Are those actual acrylics? Or??," one fan wrote, while another added," Why she got tips but still breastfeed is she a baby or a young woman?"

A third social media user added, "Too young for nails!!!!!" In the meantime, a separate critic insisted that it'd be better for Coco to embrace Chanel's natural beauty. "I'm sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age. Let her be an adorable little 5 year old," so the comment read.

  

While there was plenty of negativity in the comments, there were some positive remarks as well. "She's beautiful. Her dad's twin," one wrote, adding a heart emoji. Another chimed in, "Just here to remind everyone it cost $0.00 to mind ya damn business if you don't agree with someone else's parenting lifestyle."

"Her lil picture day nails cute. Regardless of what these ppl say. Folks love parenting other ppl kids," an Instagram user complimented Chanel's nail art. Another, meanwhile, joked, "I just came here to see all the sad moms shaming you and giving out unsolicited advice from behind a phone screen, as usual."

This wasn't the first time Coco was criticized for her parenting style. Back in August, Coco made headlines for her decision to keep breastfeeding Chanel. "Chanel still likes my boobs," the model said while sharing her parenting dos and don'ts. "It's a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Noting that her little one does "eat steak and hamburgers," the wife of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star said that Chanel "likes a little snack every now and then." She went on arguing, "Why take that away from her? … If she doesn't want it, all right, that's where you stop it. But I'm not just going to say no."

Also defending Coco's parenting method was her husband. Slamming the critics, Ice-T proudly stated that he's also a "titty lover." At the time, he tweeted, "Lol. When it's all said and done I guess I'll be known as a Titty Lover... I can live with that." In a separate post, the 63-year-old rapper declared, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"

