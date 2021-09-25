King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Instagram Celebrity

After a video surfaced on the Internet of two women who look like her and Micii making out in public, Kema appears to shut down any potential rumors sparked by their PDA.

AceShowbiz - King Von's ex and a mother of one of his children, Kema, has spoken up after she was caught on camera making out with the late rapper's other baby mama, Micii. Taking to her social media page, she appeared to confirm that it was her in the clip.

On Thursday, September 23, Kema responded on Twitter after the salacious video made its round on the Internet. Seemingly putting an end to any speculations that might arise due their intimate moment, she played down their affectionate gesture as writing, "Girls kiss all the time. It's no big deal."

Previously, a video circulated online of two women, who are believed to be Kema and Micii, making out in public. It's unclear when and where the footage was taken, but the two women were seen sharing a sensual kiss in front of others in what looks like a party or a club.

Apparently noticing that all eyes were on them, they stopped short of making out. One of them was then letting out a sheepish smile as the person who posted the video set it to Drake's song "Girls Want Girls" ft. Lil Baby.

King Von died on November 6, 2020 after he was involved in an altercation in an Atlanta nightclub. The dispute quickly escalated into gunfire, in which the rapper, whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he was later declared dead. He was 26 years old.

The "Crazy Story" spitter is believed to have left behind two children when he passed away, a son whom he shared with Kema and a daughter with Mici. Later in June this year, Deja Denise sparked a speculation that she was pregnant with the late rhymer's child, which was confirmed by Von's sister Kayla B. Deja gave birth to a daughter, named Demi Rowe, on July 21.