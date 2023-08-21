 

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

startraksphoto.com/JOHN NACION
A few days after being deemed a 'disgusting example for her child,' the 'Ice Loves Coco' alum uploads a video documenting her and her 7-year-old daughter kissing while swimming in a pool.

  Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin has found herself in hot water due to her "weird" interaction with her daughter. A few days after being deemed a "disgusting example for her child," the former "Ice Loves Coco" star was blasted for kissing Chanel on the lips.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 44-year-old TV personality uploaded a video documenting her and 7-year-old Chanel sharing a kiss on the lips while the mother and daughter duo were swimming in a pool. Her Instagram post was soon bombarded with online criticisms.

In the comments section, one critic wrote, "So apparently no one else thinks that much kissing is creepy or the comments are being deleted. Yikes, waaaaaaay too much at her age now." Another joined in, "I know the kissing and the way she is on top of her is extremely weird." Similarly, a third pointed out, "Its giving incest at this point every video I see theyre kissing."

Despite the unpleasant comments, Coco still had a number of fans come to her defense. "Leave her alone. Ya oversexualize everything ppl make it weird because their minds go there.. it's nothing wrong with a mother kissing her daughter. It's innocent ya attack her anything she post! I love their relationship," one Instagram user penned.

In the clip, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model could be seen sharing a kiss on the lips with Chanel. At that time, the mother was wearing a colorful bikini top that appeared to be one size smaller than her actual size and a pair of matching undies. Meanwhile, her little girl was sporting a blue swimsuit.

Along with the footage, Coco described in the caption, "Having fun with my Samsung phone, it actually takes great video underwater .. Chanel just loves kissing her mama doesn't she? She is adorable ..She is my obsession #motherdaughterlove #mermaids."

Just a few days prior, the wife of rapper Ice-T was called a "disgusting example" for Chanel. She received the hurtful comment after sharing a sultry photo of her flaunting her crotch while spreading both of her legs via Instagram. In the snap, she donned the same skimpy bikini that she wore when she kissed her daughter under the water.

In the comments section of her August 14 post, one Instagram user bluntly stated, "What a poor disgusting example she is for her child." In the meantime, another questioned, "And for no reason at all you back to looking like a h*e. I'm not sure how you got a husband. Most men do not want a man to sexualize their wife."

