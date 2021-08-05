 
 

Ice-T Says He's 'Titty Lover' When Defending His Wife for Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old Daughter

The 'New Jack Hustler' rapper hilariously claps back at trolls for criticizing his wife Coco Austin as saying, 'just wait till they find out how much I love Coco's Booty! Lol.'

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ice-T has hilariously slammed social media trolls who criticized Coco Austin. After his wife received backlash over her decision to still breastfeed their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, the "New Jack Hustler" spitter defended her by saying that he's also a "titty lover."

"Lol. When it's all said and done I guess I'll be known as a Titty Lover... I can live with that," the 63-year-old wrote in a Twitter post he shared on Wednesday, August 4. In a following tweet, the "I'm Your Pusher" rapper agreed to a user who said that "titty sucking is one of the great past times," saying, "Right! Shout out to EVERYONE that love to suck a titty or two!"

In a separate tweet, Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, joked, "Just wait till they find out how much I love Coco's Booty! Lol." His tweet was a response to a Twitter user saying that "he's been hiding" the fact that he "likes his wife's boobs."

After a fan defended him and Coco's decision to keep breastfeeding their little girl, Ice-T responded, "Thank you but TRUST me... We're not going through a MFn thing... It's all funny as F to us…" Following the backlash over his wife's revelation, the "You Played Yourself" hitmaker didn't waste his time to set the record straight, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"

Coco revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that she's still nursing her daughter. When sharing her parenting dos and don'ts, the 42-year-old mom admitted, "Chanel still likes my boobs. It's a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Noting that her little girl does "eat steak and hamburgers," Coco went on saying that Chanel "likes a little snack every now and then." She argued, "Why take that away from her? … If she doesn't want it, all right, that's where you stop it. But I'm not just going to say no."

Many people were left puzzled by Coco's decision to breastfeed her daughter. Taking to the comment section of the latest post uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to her little one, an online critic wrote, "She is still breastfeeding her. That's just weird at five years old. Come on. That's a mom that can't let the kid grow up. Let's be real here. Autonomy is a very important part of growing up. Helicopter mom needs to take a breather. Ok I said it."

"Breastfed at 5 and stroller yes Coco is tripping and has attachment issues let the child grow into a child who's getting older," another chimed in. "Wow now we see it's all her mama bear. Ice T man step up. Say something."

