 
 

Maya Henry Flaunts Mystery Ring While Joining Liam Payne at LFW Party After Rekindling Romance

Maya Henry Flaunts Mystery Ring While Joining Liam Payne at LFW Party After Rekindling Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

While joining the One Direction singer at Vas J Morgan's London Fashion Week party, the model is seen flashing a mystery ring though she's not wearing $3 million engagement ring from her beau.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maya Henry is keeping people guessing about the status of her relationship with Liam Payne. While attending Vas J Morgan's London Fashion Week party with the One Direction singer, the model was caught wearing a mystery ring.

On Thursday, September 23, the 21-year-old beauty and the pop star looked smitten at the event held in Laylow, Notting Hill. In one photo obtained by Daily Mail, the Texan model flashed a mystery ring. During the special night, however, she didn't wear her $3 million engagement ring her beau gave her when he popped the question in August 2020 despite their recent reconciliation.

For the occasion, Maya looked elegant in a sophisticated purple leather dress. She paired her outfit with a black strap heels. In the meantime, Liam appeared more casual in a grey jacket over a black T-shirt and matching trousers. To complete his look, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker wore a pair of white Nike sneakers.

  See also...

Liam and Maya reportedly rekindled their relationship in mid-July, nearly a month after they ended their engagement. In August, a source close to Maya claimed, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them." The insider went on to say that the reunited couple "needed the break because they weren't communicating well."

Despite getting back together, the source noted at the time that they're not in a rush to tie the knot. "They are living together in England but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet," the informant shared. The insider noted that couple was more "focused on being back together and spending time together right now."

Before rekindling their romance, Liam hinted that he regretted calling it quits with Maya during his appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," the British crooner divulged, noting that he's "not been very good at relationships." He also admitted that he needed to "work on myself before [he] put [himself] on to somebody else."

You can share this post!

Coco Austin Slammed After Showing Off 5-Year-Old Daughter's French Manicure for School Photo

Bad Bunny Dominates Full Winner List of 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Related Posts
Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in Viral TikTok Video

Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in Viral TikTok Video

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Rekindle Their Romance Shortly After Calling Off Their Engagement

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Rekindle Their Romance Shortly After Calling Off Their Engagement

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Add Fuel to Reconciliation Rumors With Yacht Party Sighting

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Add Fuel to Reconciliation Rumors With Yacht Party Sighting

Liam Payne 'Works Hard' to Woo Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Following Split

Liam Payne 'Works Hard' to Woo Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Following Split

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

SpotemGottem's Attorney Insists His Miami Drive-By Shooting Isn't a 'Shootout'

SpotemGottem's Attorney Insists His Miami Drive-By Shooting Isn't a 'Shootout'