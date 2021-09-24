Maya Henry Flaunts Mystery Ring While Joining Liam Payne at LFW Party After Rekindling Romance

Instagram Celebrity

While joining the One Direction singer at Vas J Morgan's London Fashion Week party, the model is seen flashing a mystery ring though she's not wearing $3 million engagement ring from her beau.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maya Henry is keeping people guessing about the status of her relationship with Liam Payne. While attending Vas J Morgan's London Fashion Week party with the One Direction singer, the model was caught wearing a mystery ring.

On Thursday, September 23, the 21-year-old beauty and the pop star looked smitten at the event held in Laylow, Notting Hill. In one photo obtained by Daily Mail, the Texan model flashed a mystery ring. During the special night, however, she didn't wear her $3 million engagement ring her beau gave her when he popped the question in August 2020 despite their recent reconciliation.

For the occasion, Maya looked elegant in a sophisticated purple leather dress. She paired her outfit with a black strap heels. In the meantime, Liam appeared more casual in a grey jacket over a black T-shirt and matching trousers. To complete his look, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker wore a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Liam and Maya reportedly rekindled their relationship in mid-July, nearly a month after they ended their engagement. In August, a source close to Maya claimed, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them." The insider went on to say that the reunited couple "needed the break because they weren't communicating well."

Despite getting back together, the source noted at the time that they're not in a rush to tie the knot. "They are living together in England but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet," the informant shared. The insider noted that couple was more "focused on being back together and spending time together right now."

Before rekindling their romance, Liam hinted that he regretted calling it quits with Maya during his appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," the British crooner divulged, noting that he's "not been very good at relationships." He also admitted that he needed to "work on myself before [he] put [himself] on to somebody else."