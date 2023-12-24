 

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Ice-T's wife has a special nickname for her little daughter Chanel because the eight-year-old little girl seems to get attached to mom and always wants to know where she is.

  Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin jokingly calls her daughter her "little stalker" because she follows her everywhere. The 44-year-old star shares Chanel, eight, with rapper Ice-T and explained that the little one doesn't usually let her go anywhere without her and if always wants to know where she is and what she is doing.

"I call her my little stalker. She won't let me go anywhere without her. And if I do go out somewhere, she's calling me all hours of the night, 'When are you going to be home? What are you doing now? Okay, so what are you doing now?' I'm like, 'Can I get a little break?!' " she told E! News.

But the glamour model went on to add that she never knew she could love someone as much as she does her child as she joked that others may find it "disgusting" how close she is to her daughter but thinks that all mothers can relate to the kind of bond they have together.

She said, "There is a different love that you have from your husband and then a different love for your child. I can't explain it and I didn't know that I could love someone so much. So much. People probably find it disgusting how we're so close, but that's how all mothers are with their children, it's not just me. It's amazing."

Coco also noted that Chanel will eventually end up in the entertainment industry because of the kind of personality she has but is not likely to follow the exact same career path as her mother.

She said, "I know she's going to be in the limelight somehow. I know that because her personality is too live. She has a lot going on in that little brain and she likes to show it. She's not shy to show it."

"She's like, 'I want to be a model but I don't want to be my mom-type model.' So I'm the sexy, she's like the anti-sexy. Whatever I am doing, she's the anti of that, but she still wants to be in the same category."

