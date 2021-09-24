Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'One Tree Hill' alum and the former NFL star continue to fuel their dating speculations by stepping out at the VIP Opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club together.

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer is seemingly unbothered by Kristin Cavallari blocking her on social media. The "One Tree Hill" alum, who has been rumored to be romancing the latter's ex Jay Cutler, said that she doesn't feel like defending herself.

The 37-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "I know my truth, I know my heart, I know the person that I am, and I can go to bed knowing those things," she explained. "I don't feel like I have to defend -- I don't wanna defend myself anymore. I know who I am, I know my intentions in my heart, and I have respect for everybody involved, so as long as I do things the right way, then I'll be okay."

Jana sparked dating speculations with Jay earlier this month after they were spotted dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson. However, the date was reportedly Jay's attempt to make "Kristin jealous." A source further told PEOPLE, "He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back."

The new alleged couple then fueled the romance rumors after they were seen all smiles in a photo from a dinner date in Nashville. In the snap, the ex-wife of Mike Caussin and the former NFL star could be seen putting their arms around each other.

On Wednesday, September 22, Jana and Jay reportedly stepped out at the VIP Opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club. About the outing, a source told Us Weekly, "While they sat at dinner with a whole group afterward, he was outside talking to a friend and she came up behind him and wrapped her arms around him."

"They definitely weren't hiding that they're together and they acted like a couple the whole time," the source went on claiming. "When Eric Church performed, Jana wrapped Jay in a hug and they watched together... They also danced to Zac Brown together and showed PDA throughout the night."