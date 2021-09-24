 
 

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'One Tree Hill' alum and the former NFL star continue to fuel their dating speculations by stepping out at the VIP Opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club together.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer is seemingly unbothered by Kristin Cavallari blocking her on social media. The "One Tree Hill" alum, who has been rumored to be romancing the latter's ex Jay Cutler, said that she doesn't feel like defending herself.

The 37-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "I know my truth, I know my heart, I know the person that I am, and I can go to bed knowing those things," she explained. "I don't feel like I have to defend -- I don't wanna defend myself anymore. I know who I am, I know my intentions in my heart, and I have respect for everybody involved, so as long as I do things the right way, then I'll be okay."

Jana sparked dating speculations with Jay earlier this month after they were spotted dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson. However, the date was reportedly Jay's attempt to make "Kristin jealous." A source further told PEOPLE, "He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back."

  See also...

The new alleged couple then fueled the romance rumors after they were seen all smiles in a photo from a dinner date in Nashville. In the snap, the ex-wife of Mike Caussin and the former NFL star could be seen putting their arms around each other.

On Wednesday, September 22, Jana and Jay reportedly stepped out at the VIP Opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club. About the outing, a source told Us Weekly, "While they sat at dinner with a whole group afterward, he was outside talking to a friend and she came up behind him and wrapped her arms around him."

"They definitely weren't hiding that they're together and they acted like a couple the whole time," the source went on claiming. "When Eric Church performed, Jana wrapped Jay in a hug and they watched together... They also danced to Zac Brown together and showed PDA throughout the night."

You can share this post!

Kendall Long on Her 'BiP' Exit: 'I Do What I Feel Is Right'

Camille Grammer Claims Erika Jayne's 'Good Friend' Spread Rumors About Her Money Issues
Related Posts
Jana Kramer All Smiles in First Photo Together With Jay Cutler Amid Dating Rumors

Jana Kramer All Smiles in First Photo Together With Jay Cutler Amid Dating Rumors

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'

Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument