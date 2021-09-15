Jana Kramer All Smiles in First Photo Together With Jay Cutler Amid Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'One Tree Hill' alum is photographed publicly for the first time with her rumored boyfriend while having a date at the restaurant and bar destination The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville.

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has added fuel to rumors of her dating Jay Cutler. Recently, the "One Tree Hill" alum was photographed all smiles alongside her rumored boyfriend while having a dinner date with him in Nashville.

When attending the opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville on September 8, the two took a photo together with two other guests. In the photo, the rumored couple could be seen smiling and putting their arms around each other. For the event, the 37-year-old star looked chic in white belted pants and a black crop top. In the meantime, Jay wore a white shirt and unbuttoned the first two buttons.

Romance rumors between Jana and Jay first started after @cocktailsandgossip's Instagram account revealed that the two were allegedly dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson. Reports of Jana's date prompted a buzz on social media because of Jana's alleged friendship with Kristin.

"So far it's just been one date," a source told PEOPLE at the time. The insider also pointed out that the buzz was unnecessary because "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Another source, however, insisted that Jana leaned on the "Very Cavallari" alum, following her rough divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. The second source went on to say that going on date with Jana was Jay's way to make Kristin jealous.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating [Chase Rice] and has been trying to get Kristin back," the informant claimed. It's also said that the Uncommon James founder has blocked the "Whine Down" podcast host on social media.

Of her love-life, Jana herself shared with PEOPLE that she started jumping back to the dating game. "I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again. There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things," she said in early September. "There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now." Hinting that she hoped for a serious relationship, she added, "I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person."