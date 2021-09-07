Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Instagram Celebrity

A source claims that going on date with the 'One Tree Hill' alum is Jay's way to make his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari jealous due to the latter's alleged friendship with Jana.

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer was reportedly going on a date with Jay Cutler. According to multiple sources, the country singer enjoyed a date with the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari, prompting a buzz on social because of Jana's alleged friendship with Kristin.

"So far it's just been one date," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider also notes that the buzz is unnecessary because "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Another source, however, insists that Jana leaned on the "Very Cavallari" alum, who was reportedly dating country singer Chase Rice following her rough divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. The second source notes that going on date with Jana is Jay's way to make Kristin jealous.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," speculates the informant. It is also said that the Uncommon James founder has blocked the "Whine Down" podcast host on social media.

Romance rumors between Jay and Jana started after @cocktailsandgossip's Instagram account, revealed that the two were allegedly dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jana recently shared with PEOPLE that she started jumping back to the dating game. "I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again. There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things," she said. "There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now."

The "One Tree Hill" star, who shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with Mike, hinted that she hoped for a serious relationship right away. "I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person," she added.