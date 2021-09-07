 
 

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split
Instagram
Celebrity

A source claims that going on date with the 'One Tree Hill' alum is Jay's way to make his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari jealous due to the latter's alleged friendship with Jana.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer was reportedly going on a date with Jay Cutler. According to multiple sources, the country singer enjoyed a date with the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari, prompting a buzz on social because of Jana's alleged friendship with Kristin.

"So far it's just been one date," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider also notes that the buzz is unnecessary because "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Another source, however, insists that Jana leaned on the "Very Cavallari" alum, who was reportedly dating country singer Chase Rice following her rough divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. The second source notes that going on date with Jana is Jay's way to make Kristin jealous.

  See also...

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," speculates the informant. It is also said that the Uncommon James founder has blocked the "Whine Down" podcast host on social media.

Romance rumors between Jay and Jana started after @cocktailsandgossip's Instagram account, revealed that the two were allegedly dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jana recently shared with PEOPLE that she started jumping back to the dating game. "I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again. There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things," she said. "There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now."

The "One Tree Hill" star, who shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with Mike, hinted that she hoped for a serious relationship right away. "I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person," she added.

You can share this post!

Demi Moore Hangs Out With Mystery Young Man in Italy

Shanna Moakler and Ex Matthew Rondeau Spotted Attending Birthday Party Together Despite Split
Related Posts
Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'

Jana Kramer on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman: 'Why Wasn't I Enough?'

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer Is 'Excited' After Finalizing Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer Calls Out Ex Mike Caussin for 'Being Mean' to Her Amid 'Hard' Divorce

Jana Kramer Calls Out Ex Mike Caussin for 'Being Mean' to Her Amid 'Hard' Divorce

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year