Kash Doll Defends Breaking Up With Tracy T Despite Mothering His Two Kids

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll has let everyone know that she isn't sticking with a man she can't tolerate just to keep her family together. Despite mothering Tracy T's two kids, the female rapper expressed no remorse in breaking up with him.

When speaking to fans on Instagram, the 32-year-old suggested that being married doesn't do anything but make it harder to go separate ways. She also emphasized that having her children was all because she wanted to be a mom instead of "keeping" his baby daddy at her side.

Earlier on Sunday, July 21, Kash announced that she's no longer with Tracy. "I'm single. IDGAF ABOUT Y'ALL SAYING I HAVE TWO KIDS BY HIM NOW. I'M JUST A BABY MAMA. BLAH, BLAH, BLAH," she penned on Instagram Story. "I'M NOT DEALING WITH JUST ANYTHING TO KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER."

Kash's post did not go unnoticed by Tracy. He responded to Kash's announcement by sharing a video of him walking outside. The musical artist said people have been DM'ing him to "keep [his] head up," but he made it clear that he was "okay."

It remains unclear why Kash and Tracy called it quits. The pair, however, just welcomed their second child together, a daughter, in mid-June. The femcee announced the baby's arrival while celebrating Tracy on this year's Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day!!!! Even though u get on my last and first nerves this video wouldn't b created without u!" she wrote alongside a video of her introducing the then-couple's two-year-old son Kashton to their baby girl. "Thank you for making me a mother of 2 now gone head and get on birth control cause klarity was the last piece to this puzzle... my lil family complete. 6-12-24 Klarity Doll Richardson. Made her grand entrance."

Kash and Tracy T became an item in March 2021 after initially connecting professionally. They welcomed Kashton in January 2022. Tracy T has three other children from previous relationships, including two daughters and a son.