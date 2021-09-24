 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped together in the Big Apple, marking their first joint public appearance since their daughter Lilibet was born in June.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York City for their first joint public outing since the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

The pair visited One World Observatory on Thursday morning (23Sep21) alongside New York City mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

This is the first joint appearance by the couple since they became parents of two back in June, a little sister to their son Archie who is two.

According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess were asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, with Meghan replying, "It's wonderful to be back."

  See also...

The couple were greeted by a crowd as they departed, with Meghan giving fans a thumbs up as one congratulated them on the birth of Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan are also scheduled to attend the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in the city's Central Park on Saturday and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, featuring appearances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica, and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged people to support the Global Citizen COVAX campaign in honour of their son Archie's second birthday in May.

You can share this post!

'Notting Hill' Director Roger Michell Dies at 65

Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among TIME's Most Influential People of 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among TIME's Most Influential People of 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show

Palace Staff Allegedly Rescind Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

Palace Staff Allegedly Rescind Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child

Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage