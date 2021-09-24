Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

WENN Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped together in the Big Apple, marking their first joint public appearance since their daughter Lilibet was born in June.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York City for their first joint public outing since the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

The pair visited One World Observatory on Thursday morning (23Sep21) alongside New York City mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

This is the first joint appearance by the couple since they became parents of two back in June, a little sister to their son Archie who is two.

According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess were asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, with Meghan replying, "It's wonderful to be back."

The couple were greeted by a crowd as they departed, with Meghan giving fans a thumbs up as one congratulated them on the birth of Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan are also scheduled to attend the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in the city's Central Park on Saturday and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, featuring appearances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica, and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged people to support the Global Citizen COVAX campaign in honour of their son Archie's second birthday in May.