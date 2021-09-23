 
 

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son
Instagram
Celebrity

After going Instagram official with her boyfriend, the 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is reportedly 'very much in love' with him and 'in a good headspace' but 'keeping it low-key.'

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele may be ready to take her relationship with Rich Paul to the next level. After making their romance Instagram official, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker is reportedly in a "serious" phase as she took her boyfriend to meet her son Angelo.

"Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to the 33-year-old pop star informed E! News on Wednesday, September 22. The insider went on to spill that the lovebirds "have both met each other's kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them."

Rich, who is LeBron James' agent, reportedly has never married but has three kids, while Adele shares her 8-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The so-called inside source added, "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable."

  See also...

"She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now," the informant continued. "She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that."

Adele made her relationship with Rich Instagram official on September 19. The Oscar-winning singer confirmed the romance by sharing three stunning shots of herself via Instagram, including one in which she's cheek-to-cheek with the sports agent. According to Page Six, the photos were snapped at the Saturday wedding of Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

In late July, however, a source claimed that Adele and Rich were "not super serious" with their romance. "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," the insider told the publication. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

You can share this post!

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

Anthony Johnson's Wife Calls Out Friends Over 'Fake Love' as Family Struggles to Cover Funeral Costs
Related Posts
Adele Flashes Smile in First Instagram Pic With Beau Rich Paul as They Attend Wedding Together

Adele Flashes Smile in First Instagram Pic With Beau Rich Paul as They Attend Wedding Together

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul 'Not Super Serious' With Their Romance Despite 'Having a Good Time' Together

Adele and Rich Paul 'Not Super Serious' With Their Romance Despite 'Having a Good Time' Together

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated