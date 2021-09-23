Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Instagram Celebrity

After going Instagram official with her boyfriend, the 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is reportedly 'very much in love' with him and 'in a good headspace' but 'keeping it low-key.'

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele may be ready to take her relationship with Rich Paul to the next level. After making their romance Instagram official, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker is reportedly in a "serious" phase as she took her boyfriend to meet her son Angelo.

"Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to the 33-year-old pop star informed E! News on Wednesday, September 22. The insider went on to spill that the lovebirds "have both met each other's kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them."

Rich, who is LeBron James' agent, reportedly has never married but has three kids, while Adele shares her 8-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The so-called inside source added, "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable."

"She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now," the informant continued. "She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that."

Adele made her relationship with Rich Instagram official on September 19. The Oscar-winning singer confirmed the romance by sharing three stunning shots of herself via Instagram, including one in which she's cheek-to-cheek with the sports agent. According to Page Six, the photos were snapped at the Saturday wedding of Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

In late July, however, a source claimed that Adele and Rich were "not super serious" with their romance. "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," the insider told the publication. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."