Adele and Rich Paul 'Not Super Serious' With Their Romance Despite 'Having a Good Time' Together

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker and LeBron James' agent, who have been linked romantically since earlier this month, reportedly 'have mutual friends in common.'

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele and Rich Paul recently sparked rumors that they are dating after going on several dates. Now, it's been reported that the "Someone Like You" hitmaker and LeBron James' agent are "not super serious" with their romance despite "having a good time" together.



Offering more details about Adele and Rich's relationship was PEOPLE. "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," a source told the outlet. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The source went on to reveal that Adele "has relaxed a lot" after her divorce from Simon Konecki. The insider then added, "She's not quite as private as when she was married."

Adele's friend, meanwhile, spilled to the publication that she has "new music that is ready to be released when she thinks the time is right." The friend continued sharing, "She is living her life and doing great."

Despite being busy with her musical career and her alleged new romance with the sports executive, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress puts her 8-year-old son Angelo on the top of her priorities. "She is having a great summer with Angelo. They are spending most of their time in L.A.," her pal explained, adding that she has been "staying healthy and working out."

Adele and Rich were first linked romantically after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. Later on July 21, the alleged couple was caught on camera getting "flirty" while enjoying a dinner date in Cipriani restaurant, New York City.

ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst, meanwhile, previously referred to Adele as Rich's "girlfriend." The host said during "The Lowe Post" podcast, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele." He further noted, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."