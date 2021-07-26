Adele Photographed Cozying Up to Rich Paul During 'Flirty' Dinner Date in New York City

Instagram Celebrity

In some pictures surfacing online, the 'Rolling in the Deep' songstress and her rumored boyfriend can be seen opting to go with casual looks as they both wear jeans.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele seemingly let actions speak for themselves amid romance rumors with Rich Paul. The "Someone Like You" hitmaker, who has been rumored to be dating LeBron James' agent since earlier this month, was caught on camera cozying up to her rumored beau during a "flirty" dinner date in New York City.

The British singer and the sports executive had a double date in Cipriani restaurant on Thursday, July 22. In a video obtained by The Sun, the 33-year-old beauty was first seen being engaged in conversation with a woman from her table.

The footage then saw Rich approaching Adele and their pal. He later playfully messed with the musician's hair, which prompted her to wag her finger at him in a mock warning. The group then left the restaurant at 11 P.M., according to the outlet.

Both Adele and Rich went for casual looks for the dinner date. The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress flaunted her slimmed-down figure in a black Balenciaga T-shirt, jeans and a pair of heels. Her rumored boyfriend, meanwhile, donned a denim shirt over a white tee, dark jeans and white sneakers.

This was not the first time Adele and Rich were captured spending time together. On July 17, the pair were spotted attending the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona. While watching the Phoenix Suns unsuccessfully take on the Milwaukee Bucks, they were seen chatting and laughing on the courtside.

The twosome has yet to confirm the dating speculations. However, a source previously told Page Six that they have been an item since May. ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst also fueled the romance rumors when speaking on "The Lowe Post" podcast.

"Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," he said at that time. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

Before dating Rich, Adele wed Simon Konecki in 2016. The former couple, who shares eight-year-old son Angelo, split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in March this year.