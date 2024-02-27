Adele Ordered to Go on 'Voice Rest' After Lack of Sleep

Instagram Music

The 'Someone Like You' songstress tells her audience at her Las Vegas residency show that she can't hit certain notes, jokingly likening her voice to that of Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'.

AceShowbiz - Adele has been put on voice rest after struggling to hit certain notes during her Las Vegas residency. The 35-year-old superstar is currently heading up her "Weekends With Adele" show in Sin City but revealed in her latest run of shows at Caesars Palace that her lack of sleep had stopped her from being able to hit certain notes as she jokingly compared her current vocal technique to that of Ursula from "The Little Mermaid (2023)".

She told the audience, "I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well. And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight." She admitted, "I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show I am going on voice rest."

The "Someone Like You" songstress, who has 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, recently bragged to the audience that she could "easily" drink far more than them even though she has cut back on alcohol since becoming a mother as she wondered whether her penchant for a tipple came from the fact that her British culture is home to a number of rockstars.

She said, "I do like a drink. I can't lie. (I have) definitely cut it back, especially since I've become a mum and I've become a professional artist, but easily, easily, easily could drink any one of you under the table."

"And maybe it's the Brit in me," she added. "But the stability that this has given a bunch of basically rockstars that are working and including the crew and everybody like that is second to none. And it's given us peace of mind!"

