Adele Flashes Smile in First Instagram Pic With Beau Rich Paul as They Attend Wedding Together

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker looks glamorous as she goes Instagram official with her sports agent boyfriend while attending a friend's wedding together.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Adele has made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram official.

The two were first spotted together at the National Basketball Association Finals in Phoenix, Arizona in July (21) and have since been seen dining together, but Adele hadn't commented on the potential new romance.

Now the Oscar-winning singer has confirmed the romance, sharing three stunning shots of herself on Instagram, including one in which she is cheek-to-cheek with Paul.

According to Page Six, the photos were snapped at the Saturday wedding of Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Top agent Paul represents several professional athletes, including basketball ace LeBron James, who was also at the wedding.

The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares eight-year-old son Angelo. The former couple's divorce was finalised in March.

Adele and her new boyfriend have been inseparable since they went public with their romance.

The hitmaker once opened up on her ideal man, "I would like someone with humour. If they make me laugh, I'm in the bed. I really don't care how they are physically."

"For husband material it ranges from Leonardo DiCaprio to Zach Galifianakis. It really does vary that much. I like all sizes, it doesn't matter - if they make me laugh I am on it."

She added, "I also like a man who can cook and someone who can be passionate for life. I like someone who really inspires me and I admire."