Tory Lanez Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit and Run Accident After Sparking Jail Speculation

The 'Convertible Burt' rapper makes his fans and followers wonder if he's going to jail with his cryptic post after clearing all of the content off of his Instagram page.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is being sued by a man named Barry Fine after a hit-and-run accident involving a car owned by the rapper. In the court documents, the "Convertible Burt" hitmaker was blamed for letting an unknown driver use his vehicle.

Barry filed court documents against the 29-year-old rapper and the insurance company AIG. In the petition obtained by Radar, Barry explained that he was driving his 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo around Florida on January 23. He further stated that an unknown driver operating a 2016 Range Rover owned by the "Say It" spitter allegedly caused a "chain reaction rear-end collision striking one vehicle propelling that vehicle into Plaintiff's vehicle."

The suit claimed the driver of Tory's car caused a hit-and-run accident and "fled the scene." It's also explained that the car was later found abandoned on 1-95 in Miami. Tory's negligence was said to play a role in the crash.

In the legal papers, Barry stated that the crash caused him to sustain serious injuries and property damage. The plaintiff detailed that his injuries include disfigurement, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, a permanent injury, significant scarring and out-of-pocket expenses.

Barry later accused Tory of giving the unknown driver permission to drive the car. He then demanded more than $30,000 in damages. He believed Tory and the insurance company should pay him the difference between his car's value before the accident and its value after the repairs were made.

Prior to this, Tory reportedly avoided being thrown in jail after he was found guilty of violating a court order. The court order said that he was prohibited from coming near Megan Thee Stallion. Instead of sending him to jail, the judge only decided to increase his bond from $190k to $250k. However, he's still facing criminal charges over the shooting incident. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 23.

Two days ahead of his court hearing, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, took to Twitter with a cryptic message that fans think may hint at him going to jail. In the tweet, the Toronto crooner wrote, "It's been real." His Twitter post came after he wiped all of the content off of his Instagram page.